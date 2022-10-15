On Oct. 13, Kiwanis of Clinton welcomed two new members, Tanner Hoard and Donna Bullard. Hoard is sponsored by Jason Aycock and Bullard is sponsored by Jeff Nethercutt. Pictured, from left, are: Aycock, Hoard, Kiwanis President Daniel Ruggles, Bullard and Nethercutt. Both Hoard and Bullard received their Kiwanis aprons that are worn at the yearly Pancake Fundraiser held every February. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. All are welcome to join for lunch every Thursday at noon at the Coharie Country Club.

