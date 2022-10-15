Are we living and loving like Good Samaritans? Do our children and other people admire us for knowing God and showing His love in our actions and attitudes? Jesus taught lessons about taking time to help others through the Good Samaritan story found in Luke 10. When the expert lawyer questioned Jesus on what one must do to inherit eternal life, Jesus asked: “ What’s written in the law; how do you read it?”

The expert in the law answered, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.” The expert Teacher, Son of God, Savior, and our Best Friend replied, “You have answered correctly, do this and you will live.”

Yet, the lawyer had another burning question, “And who is my neighbor?”

Jesus shared the story of the Good Samaritan with vivid details of a priest and Levite who walked right by a man who had been robbed, beaten, and left for dead in a ditch. Then, a Samaritan came by and had pity on the poor man who had been beaten by a robber and shunned by two men who could and should have stopped to help God’s child in need – but they didn’t.

Jesus asked the questioning expert in the law, “Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?”

He told the man who came to die for you, me, and all the people of the world, “The one who had mercy on him!”

Jesus told him, “Go and do likewise”! Spending a great amount of time reading His Word and writing stories about humble, helpful people in Sampson County — North Carolina, America and in Camalote Village — Belize, Central America ( where I spent ten days doing mission work with friends from Emma Anderson Chapel) has blessed me — as I hope it has readers of this column! My prayers throughout writing this series of Good Samaritan stories are for Jesus to be pleased, God to be glorified, and people who have turned their heads and walked by opportunities to help people in need to be convicted by Christ to … love God first, love other people all over His land, and stop to give a helping hand — wherever, whenever, and however we can!

When God opened a door for me to teach a middle school class for two days in Belize, I realized He loves to give us the desires of our hearts and see what we will do with divine opportunities. Excitedly, I seized the blessing and joyfully shared time with students who loved and treated me with great respect and honor, told stories of life’s difficulties, had strong work ethics, and deep rooted love for the Lord, loved ones,and life that showed through their actions and attitudes. Those precious children taught me lessons about goodness, gratitude, and God that tendered my heart to be more like Jesus. I loved those children for teaching me the Good Samaritan story in living color and challenging me to give help and hope to people in need wherever He leads.

The story I chose to share this week was written by Edward Herrera, a middle school student I taught in Belize, who wrote about his dad being his Good Samaritan. Please overlook Edward’s mistakes in his writing and concentrate on the love and prayers he had for his Dad through good times and bad times.

“My dad is the Good Samaritan I admire. First, I didn’t know who to choose but my dad has to be the one. He will be admire forever until he dies and then I will choose another Good Samaritan. The reasons of admiring my dad is because he stop drinking. The days before he stop drinking was terrible because he would come home and would want to hit my mom. Sometimes when we would ask him for a dollar. He would not give it to us but he would give his friends money to buy rum. We could not eat while my dad was drinking because there was no money to buy food. Now that he change his life He doesn’t do the same bad stuff he was doing before. Now that he is with God, he promise that he will never leave the Almighty One. My dad is still living and his gift from God is to carve slates and carve on wood. I admire my dad for all the love he got for me and my family. Once, my sisters are arguing, he will make them laugh instead of being mad at each other. He loves us. He is my Good Samaritan and I will admire him forever.”

Hopefully, Jesus’ story from Luke and Edward’s story from his heart will bless and convict your hearts as it did mine. God is looking to and fro across His creation for Good Samaritans standing us for Him and helping them – people in need He places in our paths.

Are we looking the other way and walking past opportunities to give a helping hand? Can we put a little more love in our hearts, love God first, love and help one another, and pray for the world to be a better place? With His help, Yes We Can!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.