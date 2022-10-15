I am sure it is no surprise to any reading this article that there is a whole plethora of different doctrines and practices within Christendom. Some denominations use sprinkling or pouring as a form of baptism, while others accept only immersion as being baptism. And, some say that any of the above is acceptable to God. There is even disagreement on the purpose of baptism. Some say it is simply an outward sign of the inward grace of the heart, while others say, “no it is a requirement that has to be met in order to be saved”. Some hold to the belief that man can miraculously heal the sick with the power given to them from God, while others say that man no longer has access to those miraculous powers. Different are the teachings and beliefs concerning marriage, divorce and remarriage, found within what is called Christianity. All kinds of differences are seen in the organization of the various churches, some having one man as head of the church on earth while others have boards and counsels that make decisions. As mentioned, it is no surprise to any reading this that all the differences as well as multitudes of others, exist. However, that which should come as a surprise, but I am afraid it is not, is that no one seems to be concerned about all these differences. Some have even shrugged it all off with a “what does it matter?” attitude. It is a sort of “I’m OK, you’re OK” mindset. We all just agree to disagree and hold to that which we like. The truth of the matter is that it does matter, and we need to all take note of this truth. Let us give consideration to just why it does matter.

The first thought along these lines is that all differing doctrines and practices can’t be right. I know that we have been bombarded with the modernist belief that truth is subjective rather than objective, but it is not. The very definition of the word proves that. It means that which is correct. If there is a standard for truth in the realm of Christianity, then any that differ from that standard are wrong. Let’s face it, when two people disagree on a doctrine or practice within Christianity, at least one of the two has to be wrong. It is possible that both can be wrong, but not that both can be right. An easy example of what we are talking about can be seen in simple math. Two plus two equals four. Four is the only true answer to the equation. If one person says it is three and another says it is four, only the one who said four is correct. If one answered three and the other answered five, both are wrong. There can only be one right answer. We might apply this to the purpose of baptism that we noted in the beginning. If baptism is for the remission of our sins, it cannot be an outward sign of an inward grace. If it is an outward sign of an inward grace, it cannot be for the remission of sins. It could possibly be a third choice, but not possible to be both of those mentioned. Once we have fully grasped this fact; that every belief or practice that is not the true belief or practice is wrong in the sight of God, then we should at least begin to be concerned about all this division.

Of course, as already alluded to in the last paragraph, the word of God is the standard of truth that must be accepted. Jesus prayed for His apostles, “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth” (John 17:17). Specifically for this Christian age, it is the gospel of Christ. Peter wrote, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). Paul told the Thessalonians, “For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believeth” (I Thess. 2:13). Paul told the Romans that the righteousness of God was revealed from faith to faith in the gospel of Christ (Rom. 1:16-17).

So, what difference does it make, what does it matter, who cares if all kinds of conflicting doctrines and practices abound all around us? Anyone who cares about obeying God that they might have a home in heaven in the end, that’s who. If a friend and I disagree on a Biblical doctrine, at least one of us is wrong. If I am the one wrong, I care, for my soul is in jeopardy. If it is my friend that is wrong, I care, for the soul of my friend is in jeopardy. Paul wrote that we will all appear before the judgment seat of Christ (II Cor. 5:10). Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:31).

