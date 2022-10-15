BCBS donates to Tim’s Gift in honor of Venters

Eve Black Venters believes in community and, as part of her continued commitment to the Sampson County area, she has chosen this year to share the fruits of her labor through the non-profit Tim’s Gift.

Venters, who has worked in insurance since 1982, specializing in Medicare and under-65 health insurance, works closely with Blue Cross Blue Shield, a company who shares Venters belief in giving back to community.

“They do special things for our communities,” Venters said of BCBS. “They are very good about donating in my honor to the charity of my choice. And this year, I chose Tim’s Gift.”

In the past, Venters has selected Habitat for Humanity, another charity she believes does great good for the Sampson community.

Tim’s Gift, she said, was an obvious choice this year because of the good it does for people of all walks of life.

“I knew Tim Spell, Becky’s husband, very well. He was a wonderful man, well respected in the community. He loved people, the community and helping others, so it only made sense that I should give back in some way. I’m very appreciative to Blue Cross for doing this in my honor and to Becky Spell and the folks at Tim’s Gift for the way they reach out to help others,” Venters said.

According to the Tim’s Gift website, the non-profit, which is funded through private donations and grants, is equipped to meet temporary medical needs for hospice and cancer patients by delivering various medical items. There is an application process to determine each need and equipment availability. Tim’s Gift makes an effort to stock disposable medical items and non-disposable medical items to help qualifying patients.

Tim’s Gift also offers emotional and spiritual support. During the various seasons of the year, non-medical items such as fruit, vegetables, flowers, etc., may be provided to clients as those items are donated or available. There is also a prayer team that is available for the spiritual support of the patient and their family.

Becky Spell Vann, founder of Tim’s Gift, expressed deep appreciation to Ventures and Blue Cross Blue Shield for its donation to the local non-profit.

“Tim’s Gift is very grateful for the generous donation made to this ministry on behalf of Eve Black. We congratulate her on her success as a local representative for Blue Cross Blue Shield,” said Vann. “We look forward to continued work with Eve in both our endeavors to help others.”

Tim Spell, Venters pointed out, was in the insurance business himself before he died in April 2007. “To be able to return something to an organization so devoted to helping others just made sense to me.”

Venters said through her many years of trying to help customers “whom I truly wanted to help,” Tim’s Gift made it possible. “I have called over there about people who came to me that were not even my customers, people who had no insurance and needed their medications but could not afford them. Tim’s Gift stepped up and connected me with the pharmacist, all to help this person in need.

“Not long ago I had someone that was in need of help with the cost of travel to their out-of-town doctor’s appointments. Again, Tim’s Gift provided gas cards to help them get to those appointments.”

Venters said Tim’s Gift is all about community and bringing comfort to those in need. “I just can’t say enough good things about what they do,” Venters stressed.

“Recently I called about a new hospital bed that I wanted someone in need to have. Within hours, someone from Tim’s Gift came and picked it up for the patient in need. It’s amazing how responsive they are to the needs in this community,”Venters said.

Vann said Venters had a heart for helping others and when she calls about people in need, the staff at Tim’s Gift does everything they can to assist in some way.

“It is a team effort and a great partnership that is all about trying to help others,” Vann noted.

To donate to Tim’s Gift, call 910-592-1126; for more information on the non-profit visit their website at timsgift.com.