Annual festival sees large attendance

John Matthews III watches Saturday as his father John Jr. gives the juice a stir as it goes through the process to make the sorghum syrup.

Steve Carter gives attendees a history lesson about how it was on the old farm, including a little about sorghum cooking. The grounds were packed, as attendees visited a variety of vendors and took in live entertainment, a car show, antique displays and the scenes inside the old school, which included a train room and this year’s quilt exhibit.

The country store at the McDaniel Crossroads property that houses the old post office. It is a popular site during the Old School Sorghum Festival, which was celebrated again on Saturday.

Steve Carter holds a bottle of sorghum inside the old post office on the rear of the McDaniels Crossroads properrty, which stayed full of visitors throughout the day Saturday.

Jay Ingram pours the batter out for funnel cakes at the vendor he and his wife, Tina, were operating Saturday. ‘People say we’ve got the best ones around,’ said Tina.

The 25th Old School Sorghum Festival on Saturday saw thousands of visitors, as hordes came to get a taste of the rich syrup and a look at school and store structures that have been preserved through the years and are open to the public as part of the annual festival.

The festival takes place the third October of every year at McDaniel Crossroads, giving attendees a chance to experience a part of the past and the tradition of sorghum cooking. Mother Nature and world events have conspired against the event in recent years, but it has endured nonetheless. It returned last year after a year off in 2020. Saturday’s festival was perhaps the biggest yet.

As he watched his father John Matthews Jr. still up the juice to make sorghum, John Matthews III said the festival is nearly outgrowing its current space, with cars spilling out of the designated parking and lining the roads that lead to the property.

The event sees the old country store, as well as old McDaniel School, open to the public. The school, which is like a museum, sits on the front of the property off Boykin Bridge Road, the country store toward the rear. The store housed the Mintz Post Office from 1900-1939 and was located on the Wilmington Branch of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. The store served the Mintz community in the early 1900s and was moved from its original location to the site of the Sorghum Festival in 2002.

The Old School is a building from 1925 that served as an elementary school for the area until 1949. When John and Annie Matthews bought the property, the school was deteriorating. However, renovations have been made ever since.

The festival began in 1997 with crowds coming to explore the grounds and was subsequently formalized as an annual event, which opened the grounds while offering the typical fair fare, including craft vendors, various treats, a car show and assorted displays.

Sorghum, the festival’s namesake, is a widespread cereal grain that can be eaten in a variety of forms but when prepared in a specific way, produces syrup. Organizers of the Old School Sorghum Festival begin cooking the sorghum at 7:30 a.m. over a fire in three-foot squared griddle-like pans. By noon, the sorghum goes from juice to gallons of syrup in the raised-lip pans and is ready for tasting and purchase.

Each year, there is a different display featured in the Old School building. This year, there was a quilt display, “and it’s a good one,” Annie Matthews said. The organizers set up quilts from their families’ personal collections, spanning North Carolina, Virginia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, in origin. Many of the quilts came from Sampson County, and the oldest ones dated back a century to the 1920s.

The vast majority of the quilts were handmade, save one or two, some as a generational project. Several of the quilts were made from feed sacks, heavy canvas bags used to obtain grains from the mill — such as sorghum itself.