Lee lauds officers, hopes sentencing offers closure

If not for a witness coming forward nearly a year after a Newton Grove man went missing, a murder for which a Sampson County man has now been put behind bars for more than two decades may likely have gone unsolved, District Attorney Ernie Lee said.

The district attorney released new details on the case and said he hoped the sentencing would offer closure to a grieving family.

On Oct. 6, Anthony Neil Corbett, 22, formerly of Corbett Road, Newton Grove, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Sampson County Superior Court in the murder of William Jimmy Graham, 61, of Goldsboro Highway, Newton Grove.

Judge John E. Nobles, Jr., of Morehead City, sentenced Corbett to a minimum of 23 years (276 months) and a maximum of 28 years, 8 months (344 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, to begin at the expiration of the sentence he is presently serving in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, for an unrelated conviction of accessory after the fact to kidnapping, a Clinton case. Corbett received seven years in that case.

Corbett was also ordered to make restitution of $3,500 for Graham’s funeral expenses.

The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Robert N. Thigpen. The defendant was represented by Paul Mediratta of Wilmington.

While the Oct. 6 sentencing was announced in a brief release from the Sheriff’s Office that day, the District Attorney’s Office has since released a more detailed statement that offered new information surrounding the case.

Graham’s family filed a missing persons report on Dec. 15, 2019, concerned about his welfare. The family told sheriff’s authorities that Graham was last seen three days earlier at his Goldsboro Highway residence and his Gray 1991 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was missing.

According to prosecutors, based on an analysis of phone records, Anthony Corbett and his sister Hailey were the last two people to speak with the victim by phone. Graham’s residence was ransacked, but there was no sign of anyone being injured inside the home. Graham’s dog, a pitbull, was missing and he did not go anywhere without his dog, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 16, 2020, a witness came forward, was interviewed, and said that several days after Dec. 8, 2019, Corbett came to their house driving the victim’s truck. According to the witness, the defendant told them that he shot the victim in the chest with a camouflage 12-gauge shotgun and that the truck was in a field off Corbett Road.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the victim’s truck that afternoon where the witness said it was. They also found human remains on the edge of the woods. On Nov.19, 2020, a search warrant was obtained for the Corbett property and the deputies recovered a spent buckshot shell.

Another search warrant was executed on the defendant’s grandmother’s residence and officers recovered a camouflage 12-gauge shotgun.

Hailey Corbett was interviewed on Feb. 4, 2021 and told officers that she called Graham to buy marijuana, and he called her a name; she told her brother, who called Graham over to their house. She said she heard a gunshot, but did not see it; but “said she knew her brother shot Graham,” the District Attorney’s statement read.

”She said it happened near the pond across from her house, which is where the spent buckshot shell was located,” the D.A. statement continued. “DNA from the human remains were compared to the Graham’s biological brother and sister and confirmed to be his remains.”

Pamela Sanders, one of Graham’s sisters, spoke on behalf of her family during the sentencing portion of the proceeding and explained to the court how the defendant’s actions had devastated them and how they would never be the same.

When the family reported Graham’s disappearance, sheriff’s investigators immediately began interviewing known associates regarding Graham’s possible whereabouts and followed up on tips received from the community.

Information was first disseminated from sheriff’s officials to media outlets and the general public on Jan. 9, 2020. A missing poster, which pictured Graham along with a stock picture of the style of vehicle he was driving at the time, was released with a message urging anyone with information to come with it.

However, information rapidly dissolved, making the case more challenging.

In April 2020, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Graham’s disappearance four months earlier. State authorities said they believed Graham’s disappearance to be the result of foul play.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said, had it not been for the witness’ tip, the murder likely not have been solved.

“This case was unsolved for almost a year and, without that witness coming forward, would have likely remained unsolved,” Lee said in a prepared statement. “Because that person did the right thing, and because of the work of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of the State Medical Examiner, justice was able to be served.”

Lee said he appreciated the work of Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating what he called a “very challenging case.”

“This was a senseless act and I hope this guilty plea and substantial sentence will bring Graham’s family some measure of peace and closure,” Lee stated.

