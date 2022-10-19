Next endeavor, Christmas Plant Sale, begins Oct. 24

It may be in its early stages, but the informal pollinator garden was on display for guests to observe during the Fall Plant Sale.

Everything, from simple garden plants to full trees of varies species, were available during the Fall Plant Sale.

A large assortment of plants were up for purchase and they even had bird houses for sale.

These were just a sample on the large array of plants featured at the Fall Plant Sale.

The Sampson Master Gardeners were met with great weather this past Saturday as they gathered at the Cooperative Extension office for their annual Fall Plant Sale.

“It’s a beautiful time to be outside and fall is the best time of the year for planting,” Master Gardener Ann Butler said. “We are glad to see a lot of people in the community are embracing that thought and coming out and patronizing the Master Gardeners.”

“We’ve worked hard this year to have some plants that are excellent quality and that are beautiful,” she said. “We are glad to see the community is embracing that and are helping to us move some of our plants to beautify their yards.”

Nandina, Pencil Cactus, Hydrangea, Japanese Meadowsweet and Fig trees were just a small example of the many that were up for sale.

For any who missed the sale day, there is a potential chance to still nab some. To find out if any are currently available, call the Cooperative Extension Office at 910-592-7161 and ask for a sales appointment with a Master Gardener.

There was a new draw to this year’s sale that complemented the gorgeous plants — an informal pollinator garden. Butler touched on the benefits of it and what it will mean for ag education in Sampson County.

“What we have here is a demonstration pollinator garden that we’re going to use to help teach young people, adults and hopefully farmers about how they can use native plants to encourage beneficial insects to come in and help replenish their land every year with native plants.”

“This will, in turn, cut down on the amount of mowing that people have to do and they can reseed every year because they’re perennials,” she said. “And, except for just one breed of plants we plan to put in, they’re all native plants.”

Butler also mentioned that the club is going to extend their pollination education beyond the informal garden, thanks to a partnership with Sampson Community College.

“We’re really excited about this and we’re doing this one out here as a demonstration project to bring folks out here to teach,” she said. “We’re also getting ready to partner with Sampson Community College to do another pollination project out of the new truck driver training field.”

”We started working on the one here a couple of months ago, because it’s taken us probably about six months to get the grass killed out,” Butler said. “Then we’ve been searching multiple nurseries to find just the right plants to put in here and now we’ve got a very elaborate landscaping scheme that we’re following to do this — we’re really excited about it.”

Butler then noted that the informal pollinator garden was made possible thanks to a grant from the North Carolina State’s Master Gardener program.

“We got a grant to do this and then we’ve also gotten a grant to do the teaching raised beds that we have at the elementary schools,” Butler said. “We were excited to get the money to be able to do that. Each of them have been a $500 grant.”

She also said that financial support hasn’t come only from the North Carolina State Master Gardener program. Donations from the community have been equally generous.

“Interestingly enough, there was a lady who wanted to become a master gardener here in the community,” she said. “Unfortunately, she became ill before she was able to take the class and she died. Before that though she asked that if people wanted to do a memorial that they give the money to the Master Gardeners.”

“Thanks to the generosity of a lot of folks, we’ve been able to bring in about over $1,000 in donations that are helping us get these plants and be able to make this project a reality.”

”It is really awesome for somebody to not have taken the class but was that passionate about gardening that she asked people to give to us anyway,” Butler said. “Her name was Carroll Hawley and we’ve gotten contributions from all over the state in her memory.”

Now that the Fall Plant Sale has concluded, the Master Gardeners won’t be slowing down as Butler said their Christmas Plant Sale is right around the corner.

“We’re tickled to death and we are really pleased with the participation we’ve had so far,” Butler said. “Once we get through with this, then our Christmas Plant Sale will start in a couple of weeks so we’ll just keep moving on.”

The Christmas Plant Sale is planned for Monday, Oct. 24, and will run through Monday, Nov. 14.

