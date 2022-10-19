Habitat, volunteers raise walls on Williams Street

Habitat for Humanity, ELC Real Estate and Rotary club members shared this moment after the day’s construction was finished. The completed results of their hard work and labor set up the perfect backdrop.

After the walls were raised, the group supports continued as they were being secured.

Members from the Fort Bragg Home Builders Institute raise one of the walls. These service men and women were there from start to finish working on construction.

Members from ELC Real Estate and the local Rotarians both came out to volunteer and help build one of the Habitat homes.

One of the completed walls that was raised during the construction last Friday. Each frame was built by youth within Sampson County’s community.

A true vision of community was on display this past Friday as the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity was back in town to continue its construction on the two Habitat Homes being built here in Clinton.

It was a day filled with a massive group effort as Habitat representatives were joined by volunteers from the Fort Bragg Home Builders Institute, ELC Real Estate and the Rotary Club to complete all construction done at the sites on Williams Street.

“We are really excited to be out here and just doing the mission that we do, which is making affordable housing,” said Daniel Collins, Habitat’s director of Faith & Community Relations. “Most people know pretty much everywhere in America, and certainly here, it is an enormous need.”

“Affordable housing, places for people to live, and not just people who were impoverished, but people who are just looking for a home, you know, middle class people,” he continued. “The homeowners that we serve they’re low to moderate income people who just don’t have access to affordable housing and financing and so we help build these homes.”

These houses were a part of Habitat’s yearly project efforts geared toward giving as many people possible access to an affordable home. To get a deeper understanding of that mission, Collins shared insight into how the process works.

“We build great, clean, energy-efficient, safe homes — homes that we would want to live in,” Collins continued. “Our families, they work with us. The partner families with Habitat, they do 300 hours of sweat equity, working on the worksite, like Miss Rosa (Herring), who’s actually raising the walls on her home, which is amazing.”

“When that happens they go through the whole process, they get trained on how to become a homeowner, how to manage a mortgage and all the other parts of what it means to be a homeowner,” Collins explained. “At the end of the process, they get an opportunity to purchase a Habitat Home with an affordable mortgage and so that’s what we do.”

Since Habitat projects are always done through community support, tons of volunteers were present throughout the day. Here’s what a few said about being a part of this project.

“We are really thankful that we can come out for our society and help build a house for someone in need,” the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin said. “It’s not only that but it’s the unity of the people coming together to say look we can do this together. Then to be able to pass this house and say this is something we helped do as Clinton Rotary Club — it’s just been a blessing.”

“I did this because we sell houses and, sure we make money, but it’s good to help build a house and give it to somebody,” ELC Real Estate Broker in Charge and Owner Georgina Zeng said. “Fifty years from now when I’m driving down this street in Clinton and I see this house, I’ll be able to tell my grandkids and great grandkids, I physically helped build this house.”

“It’s been an excellent experience and I will repeatedly be a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.”

“It truly was a blessing to be out here and I enjoyed it,” Dr. Ted Thomas said. “I didn’t realize that it was so much work involved in doing it, but I’d do it again in a heartbeat. I really hope the family that we did this for enjoys it and everyone needs to come out a try this at least one time to show appreciation.”

Naturally as this was a Habitat for Humanity ongoing project, plenty of its members were on location helping with the build. Members talked about just how uplifting the experience was.

“I believe that communities should help communities,” Construction Site Supervisor Avis Rankins said. “Because of what Florence did in my community, the light came on that we can’t stand out here alone and be hidden or saying things like ‘this isn’t my business, I can’t build a house by myself.’”

“It takes a community and we work off volunteers, that’s what Habitat does,” she said. “These walls wouldn’t be standing if we didn’t have these volunteers. So I say, get out your comfort zone, don’t be afraid to step out into your community and volunteer to have an impact in your community — only we make it better.”

“Oh it feels good,” Director of Construction John Pomelow added. “I started here as a site supervisor like Aaron and Avis back in November 2018 when we were working on a previous home here. Then we finished another home here back in February 2020, I believe, can’t remember since it’s been so long.”

“We’ve been doing all these houses since then and it’s been a long time coming for us to be back in this community,” he said. “I know we are Fayetteville area Habitat for Humanity, but we cover Sampson, Bladen and all the Cumberland County. So, to be back in Sampson, and to not only be building here on Williams Street with these frames that the kids from this community built over at Graves Memorial, it’s nice to see their signatures up on these walls.”

“Who knows, maybe some of those kids will stop by at some point during this process and say — hey, that’s my signature, I got to see that and I built that — and so it’s really awesome to be here and to be continuing to work out here.”

While construction went smoothly this go-round, Habitat is still in need of dedicated volunteers to help finish these two homes. For those interested, Collins said to reach out to him at their home office at 910-483-0952.

“We’re just excited about these projects,” Collins said. “All the partnerships we have are amazing too. Between the homeowners and partners who are learning the building trade, we’re building up this industry. We’re also adding to the supply of affordable housing, which we just need so much more of, Habitat’s just one part of the answer.”

“Regardless, we’re doing it, plus we’re building up community goodwill,” Collins continued. “and at Habitat for Humanity we build homes, communities and hope — that’s what it’s all about.”

