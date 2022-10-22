Clinton Kiwanis Club donated over 200 children books as part of the Clinton Give 200 to celebrate Clinton’s bicentennial. Members distributed the books to all the public and private elementary schools in Sampson County to be given out to children. When a child learns to read it opens a whole world of possibilities, opportunities, and learning, members said. Pictured, from left, are: Becky Spell, Brenda Nordin, Russell Byrd, Jennifer Daughtry, Vice President Martin Jackson and President Daniel Ruggles.