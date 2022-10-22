Just recently we offered an article asking, “what does it matter?”. Hopefully, we were successful in persuading at least some that it is indeed important that we be united in doctrine and practice if we are to be true Christians. When there was division in the church at Corinth, the apostle Paul wrote them saying, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment”…”Is Christ divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were ye baptized in the name of Paul?” (I Cor. 1:10, 13). Unity of all believers was so important to the Lord that He included a prayer for such as He prayed the night before His crucifixion. After praying for His apostles, He Prayed, “Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me” (John 17:20-21).

Hopefully, we were also able to impress upon some the means by which said unity can be obtained, the following of the same pattern, that pattern being the word of God. The truth is, personally I do not know of any religious organizations that call themselves “Christian” that boast about not following the Bible; most openly claim to be following it. So, why all this division? A common answer given to this query is, “we can’t all understand the Bible alike”. Pardon me, but truth being what truth is, if we understand the Bible we will be alike. When we disagree, at least one of us is misunderstanding some portion of God’s word.

Can we all understand the Bible alike? As already noted, God’s word is the truth (John 17:17) and is the objective standard for determining right from wrong in the realm of Christianity. That being the case, it was given to us by God to be understood. Revelation from God to man that could not be understood by man would be a failure on God’s part, and God does not fail!. The gospel taught, both orally and written, by those Holy Spirit guided men is the mind of God in the language of men. Paul wrote, “But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God. For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? Even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God. Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual” (I Cor. 2:10-13). Paul said to the Ephesians, “How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ” (Eph. 3:3-4).

What then is the cause of all this diversity in doctrine and practice? We could start with “ignorance”. Paul said of his fellow Jews, “For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness have not submitted themselves to the righteousness of God” (Rom.10:2-3). That righteousness that Paul said they were ignorant of, he had previously advised them of where it was revealed to them. He said the gospel is the power of God unto salvation, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:16-17). Many, like those Jews, have the ability to know, but simply have not learned what the word of God actually says. The prophet Hosea said of God’s people in the long ago, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” (Hosea 4:6).

Some are ignorant because they are unwilling to open their eyes and ears to the truth. Paul called forth the words of Isaiah to be applied to the Jews in Rome saying, “For the heart of this people is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes have they closed; lest they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them” (Acts 28:27). Paul wrote, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:3-4). In the end, we will be judged by what God’s word says (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16), not by what we think it says.

