One of the best-known stories in the Bible is the story of Abraham and Sarah having a baby. God had promised them a child when they were well beyond childbearing age. As the years went by, they decided to have a surrogate child through Sarah’s handmaid. She actually suggested to Abraham that he have sex with her handmaid, Hagar, and hopefully she would become pregnant. Well, Abraham did so and Hagar indeed became pregnant by Abraham and the end result was a son named Ishmael. In the eyes of both Abraham and Sarah, Ishmael would be the promised child and the first born of Abraham. Their intentions were good, but it was not what God had in mind.

God does not need help from us to keep his promises. God had made a promise that Sarah and Abraham would have a son together. God waited years to fulfill HIS promised to them to teach them and us some valuable lessons. The Bible tells us in Genesis 21:1 that GOD “visited” Sarah and she became pregnant with Abraham’s son. The lesson here is that GOD is the creator of all life. Every woman who has ever been pregnant has been visited by God. How can any Believer think they have a right to an abortion. Are you bigger than GOD.

Sarah eventually gave birth to a son named Isaac. She was 90 years and Abraham was 100 years old. Isaac was born and created by the spirit of GOD. His birth is a picture of our salivation. Ishmael represent our first birth and Isaac represents our second birth. Being born again or saved means we have experienced a second birth. It is important to note that Ishmael was born of the flesh. As the years went on, one day Sarah saw Ishmael mocking Isaac. This is an illustration of how the flesh lust against the Spirit.

In Scripture, Abraham represents faith and Sarah represents grace. Therefore, Isaac was born by grace, (Sarah), through faith, (Abraham). This is a picture of our salvation. All Believers are saved by the grace of GOD, through the faith of Jesus Christ. This is confirmed by Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:21-21 and Galatians 5:16-17.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.