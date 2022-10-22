(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 13 — Rodney Minson Hobbs, 69, of 1018 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.

• Oct. 13 — Jesse Alan Kister, 40, of 5055 Allanbrooke Lane, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with speeding, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving- wanton disregard, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, damage to county property and driving while license revoked. Bond set at

• Oct. 13 — Ginel Rosier, 49, of 253 Faison St., Apt. 14, Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 17.

• Oct. 13 — Henry Tew, 55, of 4043 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with simple assault and all other offenses. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 13 — Kenneth Dale Fowler, 63, of 66 Julius Sutton Hwy., Mount Olive, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 14 — Marissa Rose Cummings, 23, of 207 Myrtlewood Circle, Jacksonville, was charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for drugs, obstructing justice, driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana and expired registration; and out-of-county counts of identity theft, resisting public officer, ficitious information to officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, driving while license revoked, and failing to stop at a steady red light. No bond or court date listed.

• Oct. 14 — Carter Matthew Spearman, 24, of 4770 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 28.

• Oct. 15 — Billy Gage McClenny, 29, of 3214 High House Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 15.

• Oct. 15 — Beau Daniel Reed, 37, of Raleigh, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Oct. 24.

• Oct. 16 — Kyle Edward Kosterman, 27, of 505 Walking Stick Trail, Clinton, was charged with driving while under influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 17 — Joseph Martin Turns, 48, of 98 Old U.S. 421 Hwy., Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 17 — Nicholas Grant Jones, 25, of 1275 Hall Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 17 — Devonte Rashawn Faison, 29, of 230 West Bay St., Warsaw, was charged with violation of court order and fleeing to elude arrest. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 21.

• Oct. 18 — Ashley Jo Raynor, 32, of 3214 Doc Bennett Road, Fayetteville, was charged with felony conversion. Bond set at $50,000.

• Oct. 18 — Claudiu Roberts, 28, of 800 E. Orange St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of stolen property. No bond set; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 18 — Michael Dewayne Moore, 50, of 414 Lemon St., Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer and failure to appear. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Dec. 12.

• Oct. 18 — Andrew Dylan Moore, 26, of 41 Eagle Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Nov. 21.

• Oct. 18 — Kyeshia Elizabeth Smith, 21, of 212 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Written promise; court date is Nov. 14.

• Oct. 18 — John Lynwood White, 36, of 308 Grant Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to personal property and domestic assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 20 — Kaysodd El Amin Oates Bolden, 19, of 451 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving after consuming alcohol under 21 years of age and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 22.

