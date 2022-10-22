How do we count the ways we deeply appreciate local Good Samaritans who lovingly and loyally help people God puts in our paths? As an old farmer – (who used to sit on the old creaking bench in our country store spitting out words of wisdom along with a little chewing tobacco juice) – said more times than I could count as a little girl growing up listening and learning life lessons from locals who loved little coca colas, playing checkers beside the wood heater, and spinning yarns that filled my ears with wonder — “ shug, that’s purt near impossible”!

So, do we stop counting the ways we are loved and helped because there’s too many, we feel entitled to receive them, or our extended schedules keep us consumed with little time to ‘show and tell’ Jesus and people He sends to help us out of ditches and tend to our wounds … Thank You? Are we guilty of accepting His many blessings and help from people He sends without acknowledging the Giver and the gifts? Do we stand accused of ignoring stirrings to show appreciation and share gratitude to people who bless us beyond measure? Good Samaritans are truly among us in this little corner of the world God planted us to grow up for Him. Let us LOVE where we LIVE, honor our heavenly FATHER, remain FAITHFUL through all seasons, cherish the FAMILY He gave us to love and look after during our stay here, and be prepared to leave our earthly homes when our work is done and head to Heaven for eternity.

We, at Tim’s Gift Inc., are humbled to serve our Lord and give help and hope to people He sends our way. While we cannot meet all the needs of all the people, we give as He guides with discernment and determination to help as we can and show His love in our attitudes and actions. The one thing that’s always given to anyone who enters the doors is PRAYER. When prayers are shared with people who come inside the building or those who wait outside -for us to load medical supplies and/or equipment in their cars — Holy Spirit stirrings bring happy smiles and hallelujahs that show the power and presence of Jesus’ love in their hearts…and ours!

How do we, at Tim’s Gift, count the ways we thank the Lord for sending supportive, loving, generous, praying, gift giving people who enable us to keep ‘giving help and hope’ to people in need here at home as ‘a local footprint of God’s grace’? How do we show appreciation to the Good Samaritans who continue to support, sponsor, share prayer, encouragement, kindness, time, and help in whatever ways are needed to honor God and help us help His children? How do we thank the Lord for giving us the opportunity to serve Him out loud in love and work together to honor Him while helping others? How do we count the ways God’s protection, provision, and presence reminds us daily that He won’t leave or forsake us? How do we stay grounded in humility and honor for Jesus, who gave His life to save us from our sins, as He loves unconditionally, guides our steps to share wherever He leads, sends help from people, businesses, churches, etc. in our community that enable us to keep giving help and hope ‘for such a time as this’ when He could return and rapture His children any day. We can experience miracles, grace, and goodness as we go forth in faith? Yes, my friends – ‘it’s purt near Possible’!

We, at Tim’s Gift, extend deep gratitude to God for working the miracles to make the ministry at 108 NE Blvd. possible… as a local beacon of His love and grace. Praise be to God for sending help to keep the ministry going strong, and a hearty salute to Good Samaritans, churches, businesses, families, friends and strangers, who pray for, volunteer, donate medical supplies, equipment, and financial support to Tim’s Gift!

Let us stand up for Jesus in love and loyalty — walking in faith and serving in love as a community of believers led and loved by God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit! In this season when Satan wields evil across the land with horrific happenings hard to understand, let us stand up for Jesus wherever we trod … knowing nothing is impossible when we put our trust in God’

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.