Southern Bank and the Garland Senior Center united once again this past Saturday, Oct. 15, for their annual Breast Cancer walk, meant to help spread awareness for not only breast cancer, but all cancers.

“It was really a holistic effort and I’m glad that we had so many sponsors this year,” Nakachia Murphy from Southern Bank said. “We had Miss Colleen from Colleen’s Country Kitchen, Sampson-Bladen Oil with Subway and many more.”

“Of course, Southern Bank as well,” she said. “I’ve been there for five years now and my area manager who did the prayer, Will Johnson, he was very supportive. He never said ‘no’ to me on anything I asked and was big in allowing us to do this.”

A sea of pink was seen all around Garland as supporters marched in unison led by the Girl Scouts, the words “Girl Power” being echoed throughout the day. Then, just like last year, after the walk all in attendance gathered inside the Senior Center for good food, fellowship and laughter. The fact that the prize giveaways made a return also added to the smiles.

For Murphy, this awareness walk goes far beyond just marching for a good cause. Her mother is a 20-plus year survivor and she herself has faced breast cancer scares — not to mention she’s a native of Garland.

“Being born and raised in Garland and my mom being a survivor of 26 years, this is really important because we don’t have the notoriety or attention we should,” Murphy said. “This should be something held every month of the year because not only does it affect women and men but a whole family when someone is diagnosed.”

”I myself had another scare earlier this year so it seems like each year something comes up, so it’s important to stay aware,” Murphy continued. “Make certain that you are testing yourself and getting those yearly mammograms, because cancer does not discriminate.”

“As for the Breast Cancer Awareness walk today, everyone who’s going through it, survived it and those who have lost because of it, I just wanted to make certain they were honored.”

As director of the Garland Senior Center, Marie Faircloth was present and donning her Breast Cancer Awareness gear head-to-toe. While not diagnosed with breast cancer, she is a thyroid cancer survivor. Being a kindred spirit to those that attended the walk, she shared her thoughts on the event’s importance.

“This day has meant so much to me because the weather was beautiful, thanks to God,” she said. “All the people who just came out to decorate and the support from Southern Bank, sponsors, everything, plus the people that just donated stuff, it’s just wonderful.”

”I’m just so thankful for the people that have come out today, just had fun and shared a great day of cancer awareness.”

Faircloth also made sure to give special thanks to the members of her community because, without their support, she said none of it was possible.

“We had such good participation from the community which fits our themes here at the Garland Senior Center — Greatness grows in Garland and Garland Senior Center, where great things happen— and we’ve seen that happen here today.”

“I can’t say enough for the people who have been out today and helped us, and again, especially Southern Bank and all the many other people — I just can’t name them all,” Faircloth continued. “We just can’t thank them enough because we had none of this stuff out here, but the bank sponsored all our decorations and stuff.”

“We’re also so thankful for the people in the community that contribute to us because we tell everybody we’re poor and we don’t have any money here,” she added with a laugh. “But, people always come up to the plate and say ‘here’s a contribution for you, use it for whatever’ and we try to put it to good use.”

“Even our young people, they jumped in to help out and we didn’t even have to ask them,” said Faircloth. “What more can I say other than we are just so appreciative — thank you all.”

