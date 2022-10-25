Event revived after three-year hiatus

The Midway Band performs under the bright lights. The school will host performances from nearly two dozen bands from schools across the state.

Three years after its debut, the Midway High School marching band is set to once again host the “Raider Round Up” – a band competition of epic proportions, featuring 23 bands from across the state.

After COVID wreaked havoc on the schedules and routines of many, the Raider Round Up was forced into a 3-year hiatus. That gap in time, however, has allowed band director Joshua Tew and his support staff to plan for their next big outing. For this year’s competition, Midway is really rolling out the red carpet as a star-studded lineup is set to take the field.

“We had a super successful competition in 2019, but after having the first one behind us, and with great support from our parents, community, administrators, and many others, I feel like it’s going to be even more successful than in 2019,” Tew said.

The competition is slated to kick off around 11 a.m. with Midway Middle School playing the national anthem. Admission is $10 and concessions and other vendors will be open throughout the day.

“We’re excited to host again,” Tew stated. “There’s a lot of people that have already helped make this a big success.”

One person in particular that Tew shouted out is Co-Band Director Jesse Shelton, who didn’t waste time on paying the compliments forward, especially to the parent support group that surrounds the band.

“The Band Boosters are phenomenal. They have done great, great work,” Tew continued, before Shelton interjected with, “The success they had in 2019 is probably the reason the competition is back and bigger this year and that has a lot to do with the parent organization in the band boosters.”

The band directors also acknowledged that in addition to a generous amount of local support, UNC-Pembroke’s Music Department has also contributed.

As for the competition itself, county schools Hobbton, Lakewood, and Clinton are all set to perform. In addition, Harnett Central, East Duplin, Lejeune, North Duplin, South Columbus, South Johnston, Triton, Richmond, Gray’s Creek, South Garner, South Brunswick, North Moore, South Mecklenburg, West Brunswick, Cape Fear, Scotland, Overhills, Athens Drive, Millbrook, and Carolina Forest will all compete throughout the day.

In the evening, Midway High School will perform an exhibition before special guest Campbell University also takes the field.

Awards ceremonies will recognize the day’s top performers.

“We hope everyone will come out and support us. It should be a great day,” Tew concluded.