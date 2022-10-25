Chamber program revived for high schoolers

Sampson Junior Leadership students during one of their classes. The program made its return this year after being on hiatus due to COVID.

With the return of Sampson Junior Leadership, classes and lectures like this will become common again.

CLINTON – Sampson County students came out to the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce to kick off the return of the Sampson Junior Leadership for the 2022-2023 school year.

“This is our first year back since COVID closed the program down early in 2020,” said Matt Stone, the Chamber’s executive director. “We look forward to working with these students and continuing their exposure to new and exciting businesses and opportunities as well as reintroducing the Adult Leadership program in the fall of 2023.”

Five students attended from Clinton City Schools, representing Clinton High School, and 16 students came from Sampson County high schools, including Hobbton, Midway, Union and Lakewood. The program, which is open to high school juniors, is a competitive selection process that allows students to experience all that Sampson County has to offer, Chamber officials said.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the group was able to meet with community stakeholders on the steering committee to learn about what they do and the different activities planned.

Students will engage in one workshop per month through April and learn about the various aspects of community impact including government, health and wellness, and the legal system.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, students traveled to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base for the opportunity to explore a nearby military installation as well as learn about the culture and community. Students experienced a demonstration of military working dogs, large refueling aircraft, and fighter jets, plus had a chance to talk one on one with pilots, refueling teams and maintenance operations.

Scheduled for the spring is Agriculture Day, which will mean traveling to local farms and having an opportunity to explore rural Sampson County. The students will also visit the North Carolina General Assembly and meet with the members of the Sampson County delegation.

The program will culminate with a graduation ceremony and a presentation of a community impact class project.