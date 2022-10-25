A woman is facing charges of animal cruelty following an investigation at Copper Kennel in the Salemburg area, according to information released Tuesday by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they seized nearly 30 animals — 25 dogs among them — during two separate searches of the property

On Oct. 20, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the welfare of animals being cared for at Copper Kennel, the press release issued by the agency stated.

That day, Animal Control officers visited Copper Kennel, located on High House Road, Salemburg, and spoke with the owner, identified as Heather Stimson.

“During the visit, the owner declined to allow Animal Control officers to view the animals under the care of Copper Kennel,” the sheriff’s press release stated.

Through further investigation, Animal Control officers “were able to obtain enough probable cause to get a search warrant for the property.” On Monday, Animal Control officers returned to Copper Kennel and served the search warrant.

“During the search, officers took custody of 15 canines and two felines which were not receiving proper care,” the agency stated.

Stimson was taken into custody and charged with five counts of animal cruelty. She received $1,000 unsecured bond for the offenses.

During the execution of the first search warrant, officers noted a large transport van originally on the property was missing. Sheriff’s officials said officers “a short time later” received information that the transport van had returned to Copper Kennel. That prompted a second search warrant to be executed at the residence.

That second search yielded 10 additional dogs, and two more cats, all of which were seized for “obviously neglect” (sic). That brought the total of confiscated animals to 25 dogs and four cats.

Stimson was again taken into custody and charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of obstruct/delay of an investigation. A $5,000 unsecured bond was issued on those charges.

The following breeds of dog were seized and are currently being housed at the Sampson County Animal Shelter: Spanish Water Dog, Hungarian Pumi, and Lagotto Romagnolo, according to sheriff’s officials.

“These animals will be held pending the outcome of concurrent civil and criminal court proceedings,” the agency statement read.

According to the Copper Kennel’s website, the business professes itself as a “premiere kennel” breeding American Kennel Club top ranked dogs since 2011, specifically dedicated to the health and preservation of the Spanish Water Dog.

“We strive for excellence in everything we do,” a statement greeting visitors to the site reads. “We are continuously importing new lines to expand the gene pool and improve our dogs. We pride ourselves in our healthy, happy, intelligent dogs that are prime examples of the breed standard.”

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office encouraged anyone “who is in a contractual agreement for fostering animals for Copper Kennel” to contact Sgt. Jessica Byrd at 910-592-4141.

