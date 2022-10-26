On Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the message and music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., the N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Thaddeus Godwin will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C., will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin)

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected]