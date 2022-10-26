Property option for 210 acres on table

Sampson County leaders are poised to make a $2 million decision on Wednesday, with an option on the table to purchase 10 parcels of land totaling more than 210 acres in the northern end of the county — an expanse that would be eyed for future development and potential tax base.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Weduesday, Oct. 26, in the County Administration Building Conference Room to discuss what is labeled proposed expenditures for Economic Development purchases. That specifically refers to exercising a previously negotiated option to acquire property near the intersection of I-40 and Harnett-Dunn Highway.

The property, owned by the Joe Britt Warren family, is comprised of 10 parcels totaling just shy of 211 acres. It is located within Newton Grove area near the intersection of I-40 and Harnett-Dunn Highway. It is near Exit 341, to the north and south of Raleigh Street, near Warren Lake Road, and to the north of Fayetteville Street and on either side of I-40 and to the north of Newton Grove Highway, near Meadow Lane.

Sampson County Economic Development Commission (EDC) staff has recommended the purchase of the property in Newton Grove for $2 million. Earlier this year, commissioners unanimously approved budget amendments as part of the option agreement.

The proposed option money for the property was $50,000. In exchange of option money payment, the county had the right, through Oct. 31, 2022, to purchase a fee simple interest in the property for the price of $2 million. Should the county fail to exercise its option during that period, the money will be retained by the sellers.

The funding source for the option money and purchase will be a combination of the Sampson County economic development reserve fund and its general fund. Past the $2 million, closing costs are not expected to exceed $15,000, county officials said.

The board previously ear-marked $2 million from Sampson County’s general fund balance for the purchase of the real property and $80,000 from the Economic Development reserve fund to cover closing cost and due diligence.

That will include $65,000 to fund a Phase I environmental assessment, boundary and elevation survey, geotechnical report, wetlands delineation, jurisdictional determination, threatened and endangered species study, cultural and historic assessment site plan design and another engineering and environmental assessments, as needed.

The goal of those expenditures, county officials said at the time, was to help the county determine the suitability of the property for development as a business park with the aim of increasing population, taxable property, agricultural industries, employment, industrial output and business prospects of Sampson.

The county is required to hold a public hearing before expending money for the purchase of an interest in real property. A hearing was held in October, at which nobody spoke. At the tail end of that meeting, the board voted to recess to reconvene on Wednesday to take action on the matter.

“EDC staff has completed environmental assessments as part of our due diligence activities. No findings were alarming. The one challenge, in which we are well aware, is wastewater capacity,” a statement from the department read. “While the Town of Newton Grove has limited wastewater, it does not currently have sufficient wastewater for the full build‐out of the business and industrial park as‐is.”

The Town of Newton Grove was pursuing a Redundancy grant to double their existing capacity and the EDC subsequently secured a $262,000 grant from NC’s Southeast for two primary activities: a masterplan of the site; and to assist the Town of Newton Grove to assess their current wastewater system and identify engineering alternatives.

EDC staff is waiting to move forward on that masterplan and wastewater system assessment until the purchase is approved by the Board of Commissioners.

Stephen Barrington, director of the Sampson County EDC, voiced the importance of such an investment.

“The county’s commercial‐to‐residential tax base ratio, in terms of the tax base, is 28%‐to‐72%,” said Barrington earlier this year. “It’s part of our goal for Economic Development to figure how to raise the non-residential tax base.”

“We know that there are really two major ways to increase the county’s revenue,” he continued. “One is to raise taxes — and I don’t think anyone wants that and we don’t want that either — because it’s already one of the higher rates across the region. Second, is to increase the county’s non‐residential tax base and job opportunities for residents of Sampson County by attracting new companies to our community. To do this effectively, we need quality industrial buildings and site options for companies to consider.”

