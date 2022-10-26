Freaky festivities abound across county

Youth will march through the streets of Sampson County like this again soon as Halloween events are happening all over county this week.

Amirah and Amir Faircloth enjoy Halloween festivities during a previous Clinton Halloween event. While Halloween will be happening across the county, Halloween on the Square went by the wayside this year, city officials said.

Freaks, frights and terror are creeping near as the end of October draws closer and Halloween hangs on the horizon. For those looking for some fun activities to enjoy with the family for the holiday, there’s plenty happening around Sampson County this week.

One of the many include the big community hosted Trick-or-Treat event sponsored by Fantastic Sams and the many businesses of Sampson Crossing Shopping Center. The event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. During that time children can Trick-or-Treat with businesses in Sampson Crossing Shopping Center.

Belk, Shoe Department, Rent-A-Center, Hibbett Sports, Dollar Tree, Baggett’s Jewelry, Cricket Wireless, Han-Dee Hugo’s, Smokers Den, GameStop, Little Caesars, El Mazatlan, Bath & Body Works, Victra Verizon and Sarah’s Boutique all came together to make the event possible.

Each is participating in the event, with candy offered at each stop. A costume contest, face painting, games, prizes, give-a-ways and more are also expected to take place.

Toni Mathis, owner of Fantastic Sams, was the one who got this off the ground. The mission to do something nice for the community drove her to spearhead the new offering.

“The biggest thing about this event, for me, the reason I wanted to do this, is because I’m originally from Ohio,” she said. “I moved here years ago and I feel like people who don’t necessarily have a church don’t have a place to go for trick-or-treat.”

“It’s hard to go door to door these days nor do you really want to around here,” Mathis continued. “The event downtown (Halloween on the Square) was great, but they’re not doing it this year, so I wanted to doing something nice for the community and people I love here.”

“It’s something I always thought about doing, but didn’t have the time. This year, though, I told myself, ‘no excuses, I’m going to try and put this together.’”

Mathis also mentioned that the amount of support she received from the businesses was a surprise even to her.

“I was actually very impressed at how many of the businesses said, ‘yeah we’re in,’” she said. “Some of them don’t get funding from our companies — it’s just the employees doing this out of the kindness of their heart, to help their community and do something nice for the kids.”

The list of events goes on and many more fun activies await in just about every part of the county.

Clinton

Hollerin Haunts Hayride (HHHR) kicks of the festivities with their event which runs from Oct. 27-31. Families can enjoy their three infamous horror attractions during that time which include the Haunted Hayride ($30), the NC Zombie Hunt ($20), and The Darkness ($12).

The event is for all ages and General admission will last 3.5 hours and is open from 7:30-11 p.m. HHHR is located 2914 Bud Johnson Road in Clinton. Package deals are available for all three attractions. To purchase tickets and find more information visit www.hollerinhauntshayride.com.

Sampson County YMCA, located at 417 E. Johnson St., is hosting a pair of events the Trunk or Treat and Monster Bash, both on Oct. 29.

Trunk or Treat runs from 3:30 -6 p.m. and will have music, games and a chance to win prizes. The spookiest decorated trunk will earn a free membership for one month. Contact Sadie Birchard at [email protected] to register.

Monster Bash follows from 5:30-9 p.m. and is open for children ages 5 to 12 years. Parents and caregivers can drop their child off and go enjoy the evening out, while YMCA, plays games, and watch the children in a safe environment. YMCA encourages all kids to come dressed in their Halloween costume for a chance to win a prize.

Bethany PFWB Church, located at 1068 Rackley Road, is holding its annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will have a host of activities including trunk or treat, inflatable, S’more Zone, hayride, barrel ride, crafts, cake walk, outdoor games, music, food, Chili Cook-Off and more.

Sampson Community College will be hosting a Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31, starting at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the SGA and will be held in the Warren Student Center.

Sampson-Clinton Public Library is throwing a “Storybook Character Bash” on Oct. 31 starting at 4 p.m. The event will take place at all four branches, with children and their parents invited to celebrate Halloween by dressing up as their favorite storybook character. For more information, call Youth Services at 910-592-4153.

Roseboro

Both Roseboro First Baptist Church and The Gardens of Roseboro will be hosting upcoming Trunk or Treat events. The Gardens event, located at 507 W. Pinewood St., is set for Oct. 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. while the First Baptist event, located at 3720 S. Salemburg Hwy., is scheduled for Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Both events are free to the public.

Autryville

In Autryville, Cool Beans invites all to their upcoming Halloween Block Party on Oct. 29. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at 102 W. Williams St. in Autryville. Admission is free for adults and children. There will be food trucks, trunk or treat and a costume contest plus music by DJ Bam Entertainment.

Newton Grove

Hobbton High School is hosting a Trunk or Treat and Movie Night event this Saturday, Oct. 29. Trunk or Treat runs from 5-6:30 p.m. and Movie Night follows at 7:30 p.m. on the football field.

Admission for Movie Night is free (Donations Accepted). Concessions will be available (No outside food or drinks). The event is sponsored by the HHS Yearbook Staff, all kids welcome.

The Town Hall will host “The Biggest Halloween Party in Town” on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature a drive-thru trick-or-treat sponsored by the town. Event is free to the public and is located at the the Newton Grove Town Hall on 304 Weeksdale St.

Garland

Garland is hosting a “Halloween Giveback” event on Oct. 29, from 12-5 p.m. on East Second Street (located in the field in front of Goshen Medical). The event will have food, games, bounce house, hayride, best costume contest and more.

Also featured is a Bike Giveaway, must be present to win and accompanied by an adult. Treat bags will be given out at the end (must be present to receive). Attendees must bring their own chair.

First Miracle Vine and Wine, 365 Johnson Road, will host its event “Hallowine Night” on Sunday, Oct. 30. The fun kicks off with their cornhole tournament from 1-3 p.m. with music from DJ Josh and vendors following from 3-8 p.m. Between that is the Dog Halloween Costume Contest at 5 p.m. Guests can bring their furry friends to participate.

Sign-ups for the cornhole tourney start at 1 p.m., team entry fee is $10, winner gets free bottle of win. Parking fee for the event is $5. Food trucks will be available and wine will be served all day.

SALEMBURG

Salemburg Elementary School will once again host its annual Halloween parade. The parade is set to kick off this coming Monday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m.

Was there an event we missed? Let us know and we will add it to the list!

