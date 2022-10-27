Sampson acquires 200-plus acres to develop

County leaders this week made a large land acquisition official, unanimously signing off on the $2 million purchase of more than 210 acres in the northern end of the county with the goal of developing it and boosting the tax base, a move deemed an investment in the county’s economic future. On Friday, it was announced that the expanse will be called the Joe Britt Warren Business and Industrial Park, recognizing the family namesake.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved the proposed expenditures for Economic Development purchases, opting to exercise a previously negotiated option to acquire property near the intersection of I-40 and Harnett-Dunn Highway.

The property, previously owned by the Joe Britt Warren family, comprises of 10 parcels totaling just shy of 211 acres within the Newton Grove area near Exit 341. The property, now owned by the county, is located to the north and south of Raleigh Street, near Warren Lake Road, and to the north of Fayetteville Street and Newton Grove Highway on either side of I-40, near Meadow Lane.

Sampson County Economic Development Commission (EDC) staff previously recommended the purchase of the Newton Grove property for $2 million. Earlier this year, commissioners unanimously approved budget amendments as part of the option agreement.

The proposed option money for the property was $50,000. In exchange of option money payment, the county had the right, through Oct. 31, 2022, to purchase a fee simple interest in the property for the price of $2 million.

With the window quickly closing, the Sampson Board of Commissioners had a decision to make.

On Wednesday, Chairperson Sue Lee called upon Economic Developer Stephen Barrington and County Attorney Joel Starling, who both provided remarks before the board voted. In early October, the board held a public hearing required under N.C. General Statute prior to expending money for the purchase of an interest in real property, during which nobody spoke.

Action on the matter was tabled until Wednesday’s recessed meeting in the County Administration Building Conference Room.

In quick order, Vice Chairperson Jerol Kivett made a motion.

“Understanding the critical role economic development will play in the long-term financial stability of our county and assured by the availability and eligibility of ARPA funding to meet certain other current budgetary needs, we believe the purchase of this property to be both prudent and necessary,” Kivett stated. “Therefore, finding the exercise of this option will increase the business prospects for the county, I move that we adopt the resolution approving the expenditure of funds for economic development.”

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clark Wooten and passed in unanimous 4-0 vote. Commissioner Lethia Lee was also in favor. Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin was absent.

Over the last two years, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners have committed to more than $4.5 million to acquire multiple sites to spur non-residential growth across the county.

“While it may seem counterintuitive to acquire property for economic development purposes during challenging budget times, we are, in reality, ensuring our economic viability by creating opportunities for the growth of business and industry, which in turn increases our non-residential tax base,” Chairperson Sue Lee said in a prepared statement Friday announcing the acquisition and naming of the industrial park. “This action was an investment in our economic future, and it demonstrates the board’s continued emphasis on economic development, creating job opportunities, and reducing the cost of county government programs and services to our residential taxpayers.”

EDC officials said the I-40 property has “already turned heads of regional and state economic developers, and non-residential realtors who are working with prospects and clients.”

“We are all delighted by the purchase of this property,” Sampson County Manager Ed Causey stated. “This purchase confirms the county’s interest in economic development and encouraging development in all areas of the county. It also reflects the understanding that a long-term vision is needed in addition to dealing with short-term challenges.”

NC’s Southeast has informed Sampson County that should the Board of Commissioners move forward in purchasing this property, they will provide the county a $262,000 product development grant to create a masterplan of the site and for Sampson County to assist the Town of Newton Grove with an existing wastewater study, including engineering alternatives for future development.

EDC staff was waiting to move forward on that masterplan and wastewater system assessment until the purchase was approved by the Board of Commissioners. That approval came Wednesday.

The funding source for the option money and purchase will be a combination of the Sampson County economic development reserve fund and its general fund. Past the $2 million, closing costs are not expected to exceed $15,000, county officials said.

The board previously ear-marked $2 million from Sampson County’s general fund balance for the purchase of the real property and $80,000 from the Economic Development reserve fund to cover $15,000 closing cost and $65,00o for due diligence.

The due diligence was to include an environmental assessment, boundary and elevation survey, geotechnical report, wetlands delineation, jurisdictional determination, threatened and endangered species study, cultural and historic assessment site plan design and other engineering and environmental assessments as needed.

The goal of those expenditures, county officials said at the time, was to help the county determine the suitability of the property for development as a business park with the aim of increasing population, taxable property, agricultural industries, employment, industrial output and business prospects of Sampson.

“EDC staff has completed environmental assessments as part of our due diligence activities. No findings were alarming. The one challenge, in which we are well aware, is wastewater capacity,” county officials said last month. “While the Town of Newton Grove has limited wastewater, it does not currently have sufficient wastewater for the full build‐out of the business and industrial park as‐is.”

Barrington, director of the Sampson County EDC, has voiced the importance of such an investment.

“The county’s commercial‐to‐residential tax base ratio, in terms of the tax base, is 28%‐to‐72%,” said Barrington earlier this year. “It’s part of our goal for Economic Development to figure how to raise the non-residential tax base.”

“We know that there are really two major ways to increase the county’s revenue,” he continued. “One is to raise taxes — and I don’t think anyone wants that and we don’t want that either — because it’s already one of the higher rates across the region. Second, is to increase the county’s non‐residential tax base and job opportunities for residents of Sampson County by attracting new companies to our community. To do this effectively, we need quality industrial buildings and site options for companies to consider.”

EDC officials said a massive step was taken tbis week to do just that.

“Our Board of Commissioners has taken a tremendous step this week in positioning Sampson County for future growth of business and industry,” Amber Halstead, chair of Sampson County EDC. “To be competitive in recruiting new companies, it’s essential that we have sites and buildings to offer prospects. This decision was made with foresight for future development that will improve how competitive Sampson County is in attracting new business. I know much work lies ahead, but today I celebrate with our EDC this action which strongly supports the vision to grow and diversify business in Sampson County.”

