Another one of our newest recipes from our Med Instead of Meds program. This versatile sauce that can be paired with not only chicken but salmon, snapper, or other white fish! Make it vegetarian by pairing the sauce with a grain.

Green Olive Sauce with Chicken

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil

· 1 onion, chopped

· ½ teaspoon black pepper

· ½ teaspoon ground cumin

· ½ teaspoon paprika

· ¼ cup parsley, chopped

· 3 cups green olives, rinsed well then sliced

· 3 Tablespoons lemon juice

Serving suggestions:

· 4 cups cooked brown rice or quinoa

· 4-6 chicken breasts, grilled or baked, and sliced

Directions:

1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add the onions and sauté until translucent. Do not allow it to brown.

2. Add the black pepper, cumin, paprika, parsley, and green olives to the pan. Cook over low heat for 5-10 minutes.

3. Add the lemon juice, taste, and adjust seasoning.

4. To serve, place ½ cup cooked brown rice or quinoa on a plate, layer with about 4 ounces chicken slices, and evenly top with the green olive sauce.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.