What do you call a faithful flock of Good Samaritans? Prayer Connection! What you are probably asking is what is Prayer Connection? Prayer Connection is a local group of loyal, Jesus-loving, God-fearing, Holy Spirit-filled prayer warriors who pray passionately and believe strongly that God is the Great I Am, Creator, Lord — Father who loves all His children and longs for us to Love Him first!

God’s two greatest commandments keep us closely connected to Him when we trust and obey His Word and live by Jesus’ way with the Holy Spirit guiding us day by day. God is well pleased when we:

1. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.”

2. “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Prayer Connection prayer partners truly live by the Word, love God first, and love their neighbors. Honoring His greatest commandments and praying with people He puts in their paths testifies to their love for Him (God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) and them (people standing in the need of prayer)! I’m so thankful in 2007, when cancer came to me only months after my husband’s battle with cancer ended and God’s best healing was heaven where Tim would live with Thee. So, I prayed for healing and looked to the Lord again – this time to help me!

Believing in the power of prayer and trusting our heavenly Father’s plans for healing is a powerful testimony for believing and unbelieving people to see. That’s why this story is being shared with you, my friends and faithful readers. Being connected to the Almighty Source of power and partnering sources of prayer can change the plots of our stories as He heals and we give Him the glory. However, what happens to our stories when healing here does not happen and the devil taunts at every turn to stop us from writing love stories with Him as the main character. The enemy longs to rule our lives and ruin our ‘happily ever after’. God desires to be our first love. He longs for us to write stories that tell of His wonderful love, to enjoy a blessed life on earth, and to spend eternity in Heaven where He is. So, what do we – listen to Satan’s lies or to God our Father stay true? The choice is ours to decide what we will do! Staying strong in prayer while…”standing on the promises of Christ our King, through eternal ages letting His praises ring, Glory in the highest, we will shout and sing, Standing on the promises of God!”

The best choice is staying connected to Christ -our power source- while writing our love stories filled with chapters of hurt and healing, heartbreaks and hallelujahs, burdens and blessings, sunshine and sorrow, and trusting in Thee for all our tomorrows. We can seek HIM: King of all

Kings, Master of the Sea, Lord Jehovah, Creator and Keeper of His flock, God our Loving Savior — Who leads us to THEM — praying people who are closely connected to Him — our heavenly Father and Best Friend … and know our love stories will never end.

The bad choice to make is disconnecting from Christ and cease writing our love stories. If we stop loving, believing in Jesus, and being what God has called us to do and be, we can easily become distanced from Thee and quickly become ‘pitiful me’! Then, the enemy will seek to devour as we sadly sink in sin and eternity in paradise may never begin.

Connecting to the beginning of this story — Good Samaritans Connected by Prayer — seems to be the perfect ending about the power of staying closely connected to God, writing love stories with happily ever after endings in sight, loyal brothers and sisters in Christ connecting to pray with people, love God first, love one another with all our might, and share the joy of knowing Jesus — morning, noon, and night!

Next week, I will share the rest of the story about how Prayer Connection friends prayed over me and sowed seeds of faith for the ministry, “Tim’s Gift”, that He was preparing in His perfect timing to be!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.