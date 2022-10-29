Sponsors, volunteers, attendees team to aid mission

Second place in the second flight was the Hog Slat team, which included Andrew Mitchell, D.J. Jackson, James Alderman and Tyler Marion.

First place in the second flight was the Wannabes team, which included Anthony Jackson, Brian Brinson, Jason Sholar and Greg Wells.

First place in the first flight was the Simpson Cup team, which included J.C. Thomas, Sean Whitmore, Ray Persinger and Chris Hall.

Tim’s Gift friends, sponsors, golfers, and volunteers gathered at Coharie Country Club Friday, Oct. 21, for the 12th Annual Hope Project Golf Tournament.

Cameron Spell, son of Tim and Becky Spell, shared the vision Tim’s Gift Board of Directors decided on in 2010. Proceeds from The Hope Project golf tournaments would give financial help to people with medical expenses and needs due to medical situations.

Eighteen teams enjoyed a day filled with blessings that included breakfast by McDonald’s, golf balls from Bojangles, goody bags and golf towels from Eve Black & Associates and Group Benefit and Commercial Services, lunch from U.S. Foods and Southern Style, half and half drawing, door prizes donated by local businesses.

Board members and volunteers kept things going forward as the Autumn sunshine and crisp weather made for a perfect day of golfing.

Tim’s Gift board members Becky Spell and Jennifer Brewer and a dedicated host of volunteers said they were grateful for every person and business that supported Tim’s Gift annual golf tournament. Spell said the fundraiser would not be successful without help from a community deeply rooted in faith and willing to give so Tim’s Gift can continue giving help and hope as a “local footprint of God’s grace.”

The winner of the Lucky Draw was DJ Peterson and the 50/50 raffle winner was Scott Autry.

“DJ and Scott graciously donated their winnings back to Tim’s Gift. What a wonderful blessing,” the organization said in a statement.

Tim’s Gift shared its gratitude to its sponsors, including the tournament sponsor, Vestal Financial Group; the logo sponsor, Bojangles; and hole-in-one sponsor, Nissan of Clinton.

Eagle sponsors included Group Benefits & Commercial Services, Pearson Crop Ins Agency, Ronnie & Patty Oates, Salem Pizza, Smithfield Foods and Smith’s Enterprise; platinum sponsors included Star Communications Matthews Health Mart; and gold sponsors were Dynaflux, Eve Black & Associates Insurance, Hog Slat, Lafayette Farms, Performance Auto, Prestage Farms, Shady Branch Farms, Southern Bank and Wellman Oil.

Corporate sponsors were Clinton Drug, Coastal AgroBusiness, Daughtry & Starling, DL&B Enterprises, Ezzell Trucking, Farm Bureau, Chris Warren, Grove Park Baptist Church Brotherhood, Robinson & Son Machine, Sampson Auto Body & Paint, Sampson-Bladen Oil Co., Tires Inc.

Food sponsors were Salem Pizza, Smithfield Foods, Southern Style, US Foods, and McDonald’s.