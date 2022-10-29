Often when looking at one’s “about” page of their social media account, one finds that someone says they are married, divorced or even widowed. However often you read “in a relationship”. Now, in the case of social media you can let your imagination run with just what that might mean, and often it is not a Christian relationship that they are talking about. The word “relationship” begins with the word “relation” or one who is related to another. Carried to it’s fullest reach, the idea of a relationship can be applied to everyone we have any connection to. The relationship may be anything from, just acquaintances, to the married couple. There are several relationship issues that apply to the Christian relationship that we need to give some thoughtful consideration.

First, and foremost, is the Christian’s relationship to God and Christ. It is all important that we both know God and are known of Him. Writing to the Galatian Christians, Paul said, “Howbeit then, when ye knew not God, ye did service unto them which by nature are no gods. But now, after that ye have known God, or rather are known of God, how turn ye again to the weak and beggarly elements, whereunto ye desire again to be in bondage?” (Gal. 4:8-9). Of course God knows who every person on the face of the earth is, but the “being known of God” we speak of here is that of being approved of in His sight, being one of His. Jesus speaking to some of the Jews who rejected Him said, “But I know you, that ye have not the love of God in you” (John 5:42). He knew them, but they did not have a saving relationship with Him. Paul told Timothy, “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity” (II Tim. 2:19). And then, there are the many who do not know the Father nor the Son. John wrote, “Then said they unto him, Where is thy Father? Jesus answered, Ye neither know me, nor my Father: if ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also” (John 8:19). Many who think they know the Lord may come to find out that the Lord didn’t know them. Jesus said, “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:22-23). In the parable of the virgins, the five foolish ones who had not been properly prepared came to find the door was shut. They then said, “Lord, Lord, open to us. But he answered and said, Verily I say unto you, I know you not” (Matt. 25:10-12). In His teaching as He journeyed toward Jerusalem, Jesus spoke of those who came after the door was shut, calling, “Lord, Lord, open unto us; and he shall answer and say unto you, I know you not whence ye are: Then shall ye begin to say, We have eaten and drunk in thy presence, and thou hast taught in our streets. But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity” (Luke 13:24-27).

When we become Christians, our relationship with God the Father and with Jesus Christ has changed. We have become a part of the family of God. Paul wrote, “For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, Of whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named” (Eph. 3:14-15). John wrote of Jesus saying, He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name” (John 1:11-12). Years later in the first epistle bearing his name, John wrote, “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God…” (I John 3:1). The apostle Paul told the Galatian brethren, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus. And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise” (Gal. 3:26-29). Paul had told the Roman brethren, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God; And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together” (Rom. 8:16-17). When the Lord returns, He will take vengeance on them that know not God and obey not the gospel of Jesus Christ (II Thess. 1:8). Be sure of your relationship with the Lord.

If the Lord wills, we will present more Christian relationships in our next article.

