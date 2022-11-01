(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 22 — Khadijah Alisia Russchelle, 28, of 385 Scronce Road, Harrells, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 12.

• Oct. 22 — Ronniesha Joanna Strong, 21, of 10094 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Jan. 23.

• Oct. 22 — Cory Alden Kinnaman, 27, of 310 Tom Cat Lane, Roseboro, was charged with two counts of assault on a child under 12. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 24 — Jorge Flores Bautista, 27, of 947 Share Cake Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration card/tag and no liability insurance. Bond set at $30,000; court date was Oct. 28.

• Oct. 24 — Kaitlyn June Melvin, 20, of 947 Share Cake Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date was Oct. 28.

• Oct. 25 — Jose Suarez, 74, of 9436 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with felony larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 25 — Demetrius Antoin Eason, 23, of 3851 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 21.

• Oct. 25 — Jeffery Allen Jones, 49, of 87 Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while license revoked and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl). Bond set at $50,000; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 26 — Frederick Maurice Dixon, 44, of 304 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 26 — Antwan Rich, 28, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 22.

• Oct. 27 — Donella Alliyah Chance, 20, of 625 Esatover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. No bond listed; court date is Nov. 17.

• Oct. 27 — Jonathan Leroy Brown, 34, of 605 Oakridge Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, order for arrest for failure to appear and warrant service. Bond set at $26,500; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 30 — Esmeralda Helguera Cartagena, 19, of 302 Corner Oaks Drive, St. Pauls, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying concealed gun. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 17.

• Oct. 30 — Shania Edmondson, 26, of 560 Abbotts Landing Circle, Apt. P, Fayetteville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 17.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.