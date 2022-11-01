Former students, peers praise Clement educator

Weldon Faircloth, the former Sampson County educator and FFA Advisor, posing during his recent Appreciation Banquet which was held in honor of his dedication to education.

Pictured is Weldon Faircloth, center, with his sons Ron, left, and Brian, right, with their first custom FFA jackets their father made for them.

Weldon Faircloth, former Sampson County educator and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Advisor, was honored with an Appreciation Banquet on Oct. 15 at Long Branch Baptist Church by his former FFA students at Clement High School, FFA members and his family.

Faircloth started his own personal FFA career at Clement School as a freshman. Faircloth’s high school awards included winning 24 FFA competitions, Outstanding Sampson County FFA member, NC State FFA officer, and more. Faircloth was featured on the cover of the NC FFA Magazine twice.

After graduating from Clement with honors, Faircloth attended NC State University where he was a collegiate FFA State Officer and graduated in 3.5 years. Faircloth taught half a semester in Goldsboro before returning to his Alma Mater to teach Vocational Agriculture for 15 years. Faircloth was also the Co-Senior Class Advisor along with the late Sylvia Jolly Hall. After Clement and Midway merged in 1980-81, Faircloth taught one year at Midway then completed his high school teaching career at Clinton High School.

When Faircloth entered the building for the Surprise Appreciation Banquet, he was welcomed by the song made famous by Conway Twitty, “Hello Darlin.” Faircloth has a remarkable resemblance to Conway Twitty. He was often asked for his autograph as people actually thought he was Twitty. After greeting each guest personally, a dinner buffet was enjoyed by family and guests.

On the menu, fried and grilled chicken, barbecue by the Shed Heads, baked beans, stewed potatoes, cole slaw, hushpuppies, cake, carrot cake, blueberry and cherry yum yum, tea and coffee.

Following dinner, Faircloth was re-presented his last FFA Advisor jacket by his wife. Faircloth wore the jacket for the remainder of the evening; he officially opened the program with his original gavel. A special power point presentation of Faircloth’s FFA Career was shown with featured song, “What a Difference You’ve Made in My Life.” The Black River Boys FFA Quarter who competed at the National FFA Convention as the NC State Quartet winner, reunited to sing for the banquet. Members included Scott Jackson, J.D. Tew, Glenn Wrench and Todd Wrench.

Former members spoke about their FFA experiences with Faircloth and the impact he had on their lives. Frankie Underwood gave a very informative and entertaining speech about opportunities he had because of Faircloth. R.W. Underwood shared his experiences as 1972 NC State FFA President and how Faircloth mentored and assisted him in reaching his goal to be a state officer. Tony Peacock, National Hollerin’ Contest winner was very entertaining with his speech.

Tracy Williams-Johnson, who was the first female and the first black person to become Sampson County FFA President, presented a very heartwarming speech about how Faircloth sought donors to fund her trip to the National FFA Convention. Williams-Johnson is now a judge and was a former women’s basketball coach at UNC Chapel Hill.

Lew Starling attended as a former, very successful FFA member from Clinton High School. Family members shared memories of Faircloth followed by an awesome presentation by his daughter-in-law Heather Faircloth. Heather sang, “Thank You for Giving to the Lord.” There was not a dry eye in the house as the lyrics conveyed the feelings and emotions of the students in attendance.

Donations were given to purchase a special gift for the church to honor Faircloth where Faircloth attends and maintains the grounds at the age of 79. Faircloth also received numerous gifts of appreciation by his former students to include a huge scrapbook with photos of his FFA High School Career and Teaching Career. Faircloth adjourned the program FFA style with his gavel.

A sentiment that was echoed throughout the evening was that Clement was the best place to attend school. There were several Clement teachers in attendance to celebrate Faircloth. The school opened in 1927 and remains an elementary school to date.