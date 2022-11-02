As the end of the year approaches, it is important for those of us with Certified Animal Waste Operator (CAWO) certifications to make sure all of our requirements have been met for 2022. Here are a few friendly reminders of what to expect over the coming months.

Certified Operators are required to pay an annual $10 certification renewal fee. Operators should be receiving an invoice in the mail from the Water Pollution Control Systems Operators Certification Commission (WPCSOCC) in the coming weeks. If you do not receive an invoice or are not sure about your payment, you can check and pay online by going to http://deq.nc.gov/op-cert-pay. You will need to enter your Animal Operator Certification Number.

Certified Operators must also receive six hours of continuing education credits (CEC) every three years. Failing to do so will result in having to retake the initial certification class and passing the exam. To find out if you need continuing education credits, feel free to call the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office at 910-592-7161. Ask for Max Knowles, and I will help you find out if and when you need credit hours to retain your certification. There are multiple opportunities to receive continuing education credits this year; however, most of these programs require preregistration. So, please be sure to check your status as soon as possible.

We are excited to announce the opportunity for a complete six hours of approved continuing education credits at the George Upton Livestock Arena, 93 Agriculture Place, Clinton NC 28328 from 9 a.m-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. We ask that you please call 910-592-7161 to pre-register for the event. If this date conflicts with your schedule we also plan to offer classes in Wayne County (Dec. 5), Bladen County (Dec. 6), Duplin County (Dec. 9), Cumberland County (Dec. 14), Lenoir County (Dec. 16). All classes planned will take place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. We also are having two zoom opportunities that will both offer three hours of CE credit (Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Dec. 1 from 1-4 p.m.).

Max Knowles is an extension agent specializing in livestock with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-592-7161.