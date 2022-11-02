In less than two weeks, there will be a major election in this country called the Mid-Terms. This election will decide 36 Governor Races, 35 Senate Races and over 100 Representative Races. In essence, this election will decide which political party will control the two Houses of Congress. There are tight races between Republicans and Democrats across the country.

For decades, the Black race has voted predominately for Democrats. This is due to the belief by many, the Democrats have been a champion for equality and has fought hard against racism. The Democrats have been very good at projecting this country as a country of systematic racism. Blacks are also extremely loyal to the Democratic Party because it has produced a Black President, a Black Vice President and the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Those images and other are extremely hard for the Republicans to overcome. However, these images have done very little to improve the lives of the average Black American.

Jesus Christ said in Matthew 13:13-14 that HE speaks to the multitudes in parables because “they seeing, see not; and hearing they hear not, neither do they understand. And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah, which says: By hearing you will hear, and shall not understand; and seeing you shall see and shall not perceive.” The Apostle Paul said when God’s people fail to see, understand or accept the truth, God will send them a spirit of delusion, whereby, they will believe only a lie.

Black Americans at one time voted overwhelmingly for Republicans. That all changed when Martin Luther King brokered a deal will President Lyndon B. Johnson in the sixties. That deal resulted in the passages of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. At the time it was a much-needed piece of legislation for the benefit of Blacks. The deal also resulted in Black Americans switching from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party. President Johnson then spearheaded many legislative deals or bills that essentially gave checks to struggling Black families, in an effort to move them out of poverty. Those efforts were nothing more but giving people fish instead of showing people how to fish for themselves. It is of no surprise, that decades later, Blacks are more dependent on government handouts than ever before. President Johnson legislation crystallized a long-term pact between Blacks and the Democratic Party that still exist today. It is also of no surprise that President Joe Biden once said on the campaign trail to Black Americans, “if you don’t vote Democrat, you ain’t Black.” When you don’t know your history, you are bound to repeat it.

Today’s media has and is playing a vital role in keeping Black voters tied to the Democratic Party. The media is destroying many from thinking for themselves. The media has done a very good job in brain washing many from having a logical and rational deduction about the world around us. They have failed to tell the truth that many Black families could not receive government assistance in the sixties, if there was a man in the home. Today that is the biggest problem in the Black race: The lack of Black men in the home!

The Democratic Party is not the same as it once was, and it has created a great dilemma for the Black Christian who has traditionally voted Democratic. Today it is extremely difficult for Blacks to consider any other party, but the Democratic Party. Christian Blacks are at a crossroad because this election is a test for them from God to determine who they really are. The Black Christian is being tested to determine if they first see themselves as a Believer and follower of God. They should consider in this election, that old familiar saying that says, “What would Jesus do?”

Black Christians, for so long, have had the reputation of being very spiritual and very close to God. Have they forgotten, who is really in charge! Have they forgotten who has the final authority on everything! There is not one politician any of us can pray to. There is not one politician you can put all of your trust and faith in. Jesus Christ is our only hope and answer! Believers are to stand with HIM and follow what HE says.

For Believers, this election is not about which party wins or loses. For Believers, this election is not about inflation, because our God will provide. For Believers, this election is not about being safe from crime because our God is our shield and protector! For Believers, this election is not about the people crossing the border, for our God will take care of all of HIS children! For Believers, this election is not about a threat to democracy because we belong to the everlasting Kingdom of God!

This upcoming election is about the same question Moses once gave to the Jews: “Chose you that day who you will serve!”

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.