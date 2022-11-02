Police, community puts on drug program for pupils

The students at Sunset Avenue School were in on some educational fun last Thursday. They were treated with a visit from Clinton Police Department, whose officers came to spread awareness on drugs during Red Ribbon Week.

”I just believe that in this age we need to raise awareness about drug use and abuse — it is definitely in our community,” Social Emotional Learning Director Dr. Angela Harding said. “I remember when I was in fifth, sixth grade, we had the D.A.R.E. program, Drug Abuse, Resistance and Education, but we don’t see that program often.”

“So, we still thought it was vital as a school district to bring our police officers in to raise awareness about drugs.”

During the event, students got to interact and learn firsthand about drug awareness from Administration Lt. Jeremy Honeycutt and School Resource Officers Sgt. Donald Fisher and Joshua Matthis.

While there, the three of them gave a presentation on different aspects of drug use and abuse. It included topics such as what long-term abuse looks like, how it negatively affects the body and why drugs are so dangerous. They also stressed the importance that drugs don’t just come in one form and can come from prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines.

One of their major focuses was on safety and observation to teach students how to recognize potential drugs threat, especially in the forms of candy as the Halloween holiday was around, something Dr. Harding thought was extra important.

”I think drugs these days, they’re more accessible and they come in different forms,” she said. “When you think about it, there’s still traditional types of drugs but now you have things like edibles and they come in the form of candy.”

“Right now, with this season being Halloween season we need to make sure we educate our children on what to look for when choosing candy or taking treats from strangers. We just want to raise awareness for them.”

Sunset students also got a nice surprise after the presentation as Lt. Honeycutt brought out one of the drug canines from his unit to meet them. They even received goodies themed after Red Ribbon Week at the end of the event.

”It means a lot to our staff and our students that we have Red Ribbon Week to be able to celebrate fighting drug use and abuse to continue the tradition that’s been around since 1985,” Dr. Harding said.

Red Ribbon Week was initiated by the National Family Partnership (NFP), which started the first nationwide Red Ribbon Campaign in response to the murder of Drug Enforcement Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Camarena was tortured and killed in Mexico in 1985. After his murder, angered parents and youth in communities across the county began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction caused by drugs in America.

As for the NFP, they are the sponsors of Red Ribbon Week and was established as a grassroots, nonprofit organization in 1980 by a handful of concerned and determined parents who were convinced they should play a leadership role in drug prevention.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.