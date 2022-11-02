After being absent for the past few years, the long-running Clinton High School Band Day event is finally making its grand return.

Now back in full swing, the 24th CHS Band Day, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, is set for this coming Saturday, Nov. 5, on Robinson-Lewis Field at Dark Horse Stadium.

The event kicks off with the opening ceremony at 2 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m., ending with the awards presentations. Admission for Band Day is $10 and proceeds from the event will go toward helping grow the program.

Food and beverage items will also be on sale and feature everything from hot dogs and hamburgers to loaded potatoes, nachos, funnel cakes and much more.

“The band program is building back and funds will be used to make a stronger program for CHS students,” said Geoffrey Tart, Director of Bands. “The CHS Band Boosters help buy equipment, pay for travel needs and many more things needed.”

“It took a hiatus for some years and I wanted to bring back the tradition,” said Tart.

Tart is bringing it back in big way as this year’s competition will host a total of 13 bands from high schools all across the surrounding area. Featured will be Lee County, Harnett Central, Triton, Terry Sanford, Bunn, South View, Gray’s Creek, E.A. Laney, Overhills and Jack Britt.

As for those inside Sampson County, it’ll be Lakewood, Hobbton and Midway, with Clinton High performing their exhibition “Reclaiming” to conclude the day.

“We did have more than what we have now, but because of Ian, it was rescheduled from Oct. 1,” Tart said. “After that came through, we had to make a decision to reschedule even though the weather was perfect the next day. There were some schools that didn’t have power so we had to make that decision and, with the rescheduling, some of the bands already had prior commitments and couldn’t join us.”

“However, I felt that we still needed to push forward with it so that next year we can grow from this year,” he said.

“Band Day has always been a longtime tradition for Clinton and I’m excited to bring it back. There is a lot of people in the community helping bring this together so the excitement of it coming back is big in the community.”

The community has a lot to be excited about as this year’s Band Day event has plenty of band competition in store. Tart broke down how the competition will work and what’s in store for the winners in each category.

“So, far as class awards, in each class there’s one A, and there’ll be a little class A, then you’ve got 2A, 3A and 4A,” he said. Then, in each class will be first, second and third place. We’re also going to have Band of the Day grand champion, runner-up grand champion, People’s Choice and then the Ed Taylor Pride of Clinton, Ed Taylor being my director and former director that was here.”

“Then in each class we have a little class A, plus A 1, 2, 3 and 4, in which there’ll be first and second place horn line, percussion, color guard and drum major.”

Judges for this year’s event include, for music, Russel Knight and Ronzel Bell; general effect, Bobby Sherard; marching, Mark Mabe; percussion, Zack Marshall; color guard, Tanya Murphy; and drum major, Kalem Graham.

“Some directors frown on competition, but I look at it as a chance for students to show off their learning; because in the real world, there’s competition in your job site and competition for jobs even,” Tart said. “Competition pushes you to be the best you’re capable of at that moment in time and I just think that it’s very important that we push our students. But, at the same time, I want students to feel successful.”

“No matter what, I want a level playing field and I want every student to feel successful in one shape or form,” he continued. “I don’t want them leaving a competition feeling defeated, because I know what’s that’s like. So, my goal is to end our Band Day with every student and director feeling that their day was spent being successful in learning and growing as musicians.”

“It’s not just about a placement, it’s also about learning and growing throughout the day, meeting people then growing and learning for next year — that’s how we grow.”

Tart gave special thanks to all who have supported him in reviving Band Day and what he expects for its future going forward.

“Upper administration and school administration have been very supportive in getting Band Day back up and running,” he said. “Also, to local businesses and sponsors, people that have sponsored trophies and that have sponsored the event. I want to give a great big ‘thank you’ because that’s what helps push this forward so that it can happen.”

“We actually started at a zero balance at the start of Band Day and the donors, donations and sponsorships are what help moved it forward,” Tart said. “If we don’t have those, we can’t do anything. So from sponsorships to trophy sponsorships to donors, a huge thank you.”

Tart concluded, “We want to get Clinton Band Day back to being one of the best in North Carolina. It was there and we want to bring it back to be even better and I think we can — I know we can.”

