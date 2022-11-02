Friends, family marks big day at Rolling Ridge

Eat your greens every day if you’d like to be happy and healthy — and live to be 103 years old.

Hilda Jones says that’s the secret to her longevity. Jones had her 103rd birthday Wednesday, Nov. 2, and her friends at Rolling Ridge Assisted Living threw her a bash to remember.

“We had a birthday party with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a birthday cake and Mrs. Jones got a lovely corsage,” said Rolling Ridge’s Executive Director Laura Anderson.

Born outside of Clinton, in 1919, Jones grew up near Faison and went to Piney Grove School. She was one of a family of 10. Married to the love of her life, Eddis Lamont Jones, at the age of 22, the couple moved to Newport News, Va. where he worked as a welder.

When her father-in-law needed care, the couple returned to their hometown to look after him. Eddis Jones farmed the land with Hilda’s help in the fields. She loved to cook, and she taught herself to sew. Jones loved making clothes including coats for her three daughters.

She’s a sweet lady who prides herself in the fact that at 103 she’s still self-sufficient and independent.

