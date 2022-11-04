Sampson businesses, four other counties targeted

Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Sampson County.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded Oct. 28 to several business break-ins in the northern end, including Annabellas, Midway Grillin’, La Costena Corner Mart and Grill, and Altman’s Grocery Barn & Grill. During the investigation, it was discovered the same suspects were also connected to other break-ins in Robeson, Harnett, Johnston, and Cumberland counties.

Two suspects were taken into custody Nov, 2 in Fayetteville following a multi-agency investigation involving sheriff’s offices in Robeson, Harnett and Johnston counties, Fayetteville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, and Drayton Charles Anthony Bauer, 20, both of Fayetteville, were each charged. According to local authorities, the men each received 16 counts in connection with the Sampson County break-ins alone.

Those local charges included four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of possession of stolen goods, one count of larceny of a firearm, and one count of possession of stolen firearm.

During an encounter with Robeson County deputies just days prior to their arrest in Fayetteville, both suspects fled in a vehicle and fired shots at law enforcement officers. That pursuit, along with break-ins in the other counties, led to additional charges for both suspects — some two dozen counts apiece.

The additional charges included eight counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, three counts of safecracking, five counts of breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, and four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and injury to personal property. Bauer was also charged with fleeing to elude arrest by use of a motor vehicle, Sampson authorities said.

“Motor vehicles are used in the commission of nearly all crimes, giving criminals no jurisdictional boundaries. Therefore, today’s law enforcement agency and officer must be more versed than ever before,” Lt. Marcus Smith said in a prepared statement Thursday announcing the charges. “To combat this very mobile society of criminals requires officers with specialized skills and training to target criminals through proactive motor vehicle enforcement and criminal investigations. The days of Mayberry have long passed.”

The investigation is ongoing. Both suspects were not booked in the Sampson County Detention Center, and were transferred to the Robeson County Detention Center, where they were being held on $2 million bond.

“I am grateful, through the proactive steps of multiple agencies, these criminals were removed from our streets,” Sampson Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. “This is a solid example of the dangers our officers face every day. It could have been my deputies who tried to stop these criminals and were shot at and thankfully it wasn’t and thank God the Robeson County deputies were not injured.”