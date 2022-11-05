How do we count the ways we should pray in this season of Thanksgiving? How do we count the ways we love the Lord and our loved ones? How do we show our gratitude and gratefulness for gifts God gives in all seasons?

How do we gather together — burdened and broken — to ask the Lord’s blessings as we hasten and chasten to do His good will? How do we count the ways we share prayer, worship, and time together in our homes? How do we show appreciation to Good Samaritans who pull us from ditches and do what is needed to help us heal? How do we honor our heavenly Father when we gather together for good food and fellowship at Thanksgiving? Let us ponder these things while preparing for the holiday season. Now is the time to count the ways we can celebrate Jesus, prepare our hearts for eternity, and help those He puts in our paths.

Twenty years and counting … that’s how long I have thanked God for putting Prayer Connection Good Samaritans in my path. Mrs. Ferrell Carter, a powerful prayer partner, and I bonded while working at Sampson Middle School. Her loving lessons were packed with powerful praise and prayerful perseverance as she trusted God for healing. Experiencing her brave battles and miraculous victories — while dealing with cancer — taught me the power of prayer, saved my life, and opened the door for a ministry ( Tim’s Gift ) to be birthed and become a local footprint of God’s Grace.

When I needed to be pulled from the ditch in 2007, God sent four – bosom buddy blessingsdevoted teacher friends to encourage and convince me to seek a second opinion…which I did.

Then, He sent a divine phone call from Mrs. Ferrell who encouraged me to attend a Prayer Connection meeting on Tuesday night before my surgery on Wednesday morning, and I did! The Holy Spirit’s sweet stirring to rise up and reach out in faith for healing overpowered the devil’s persistent poundings to stay stuck in the ditch and die. Satan sought to steal, kill, and destroy the plans God had in place for the rest of my life. How can I count the ways the Lord looked after me by sending reinforcements — Good Samaritans — willing to take time to help in my time of need!

Faithful friends, church folks from near and far away, and people I didn’t even know prayed and took action to fuel my faith through prayers and good deeds done in love. Powerful signs of confirmation came in divine wrappings — sent from the ONE who created me! Our heavenly Father was watching, waiting, and working in the life of a widow woman whose broken heart

He was mending and a miracle He would be sending.

Next week, I will share more ways of counting our love for Him and how Prayer Connection Good Samaritans He did send. Take time in this season of Thanksgiving to seek and spend time with Him … our Savior and Best Friend.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.