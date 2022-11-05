Offering new in Autryville

An exciting new venture in the world of reading recently materialized in Autryville, thanks to the addition of a Little Free Library which was made possible by the efforts of the community.

Little Free Library is a non-profit organization with Little Free Libraries all over the country. Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries. Now they’ve officially chartered Autryville and its Little Free Library can even be found on their app.

“We would like to thank Taylor Spell, wife of Mayor Grayson Spell, for making the Autryville Little Free Library come to life,” a statement from the Town Hall’s Facebook page read.

The library itself opened nearly a month ago and is located right outside of the Autryville Town Hall, at 215 S Gray St. It’s packed full of adult, young adult and children’s books, which Spell says has been flying off the shelf.

“So basically, one of the things that I’ve recently started loving is reading,” she said. “We actually go to one of the local North Carolina beaches and that was really the first place I saw a Little Free Library. I thought it was just a really cool concept to be able to have access to books, no matter where you are in the community, which made me think it’d be something great to bring to Autryville.”

Now that the library is in place, what exactly is a Little Free Library and how does it work?

“So the whole premise behind the Little Free Library is to take a book and leave a book, but it’s literally a free library for everyone in town, for lack of a better word,” she said. “You can simply bring a book if you have a book and drop one off and then you can pick up another book in the library.”

“You don’t have to leave a book in order to take a book either — we wanted it to be free for everyone in town,” Spell continued. “It’s also a way to help draw the community to the park, which the town board is currently working on securing funding for a new town park.”

“This is kind of like the first step of adding to the park and just giving the community something else to do in Autryville.”

Also worth noting is that an opportunity to get or leave a book can never be missed since it’s open 24/7.

The Little Free Library was made possible thanks to a united effort from with the Autryville community, whose members took it upon themselves to donate materials and time to form the library.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community,” Spell said. “This library was completely donated by myself and my husband, my parents and the community members. The town did not pay for this in any form or fashion.”

“My husband had extra materials, as did my father, so they used all those extra materials to build the library,” she said. “Then a lot of our community members donated tons of books so that we could keep the library stocked for many, many years to come.”

When Spell said tons it wasn’t an exaggeration as she now has hundreds lined up to restock.

Mayor Spell along with Randal and Tiffany Sharpe, parents of Taylor Spell, built the library while Terry Spell Mechanical Service helped to get the library mounted at the Town Hall.

“We’re just excited about it and we hope that other people in the community will be inspired to start projects like this as well,” Mayor Spell said.

“The Little Free Library was 100% donated to the town and to the community,” the Town Hall statement noted. “This wouldn’t have been possible without all of the donations from our community. We cannot thank you enough — Happy Reading.”

