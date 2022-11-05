The 2022 City of Clinton Christmas ornament is now available, as the city’s annual popular tradition of offering a commemorative keepsake continues. This year’s ornament features the Sampson County Courthouse as it appeared when constructed in 1904 and until remodeled in 1938. The ornaments are available at Simply NC or by calling the Clinton Planning Department at 910-299-4904. They are $20 apiece and all proceeds from sales of the ornament go toward Clinton Development, aiding beautification projects in downtown Clinton. The ornaments have been issued every year, starting in 2015. They have featured scenes across Clinton, including glimpses of the past, depicting downtown Clinton, College Street School, the Victor R. Small House, the historic post office, the old Clinton train depot, the ‘Milling Around’ art piece and Sampson High School. Each ornament is individually hand-painted on a small glass bulb. The ornaments also feature a tag with a written account about the history of the featured location, written by local historian Joel Rose. With a couple exceptions, past editions of the ornament are also available upon request.