On Nov. 3, the Clinton Kiwanis Club welcomed two new members, Adrian Mathews and Matt Stone. Mathews is sponsored by Daniel Ruggles and Stone is sponsored by Gail Gainey and Russell Byrd. Both received their Kiwanis aprons that are worn at the yearly Pancake Fundraiser, held the last weekend of February every year. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. All are welcome to join the club for lunch every Thursday at 12 p.m. at Coharie Country Club. Pictured, from left, are: Club President Daniel Ruggles, Adrian Mathews, Russell Byrd, Matt Stone and Gail Gainey.