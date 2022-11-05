Professor, school set for historical distinction

The Industrial Building on Pine Street, near the turn of the century.

The professor who established a school in Clinton in the late 19th century to teach a generation of young African-American students a traditional curriculum and industrial skills will be immortalized for his contributions in a tangible way all these years later.

The unveiling of a historical marker is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. on the grounds of Newkirk Park in Clinton to pay tribute to the school and its founder, Professor George W. Herring, a man whose efforts and intellect were heralded even at the time for being crucial to the community.

Herring established Normal Industrial School and Collegiate Institute in Clinton in 1886. The school, which was in operation for 25 years, was located at the corner of Pine Street and Still Street and saw hundreds of students educated.

A group of people locally, including project leader Johnny C. Pridgen, Jr., sought to see Herring and his school recognized. That will come to fruition on Wednesday.

Herring’s granddaughters Dr. Bertha Georgette Merritt Campbell and Dr. Rena Ercelle Merritt Bancroft provided local historicans and project leaders with information and material on their grandfather, research that was compiled and utilized in seeking the historical designation.

At Wednesday’s marker unveiling, Lee Byam. chair of the Sampson County NAACP, will give a welcome to attendees, after which Clinton City Councilman the Rev. Marcus Becton will offer a prayer.

Pridgen is expected to offer remarks, as will Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, Becton, City Planner Mary Rose, the Sampson County History Museum’s Joel Rose, Newkirk Park Committee’s Nettie Pernell and local historian Larry Sutton.

Education for African-Americans after emancipation was not a priority for local communities, local historians noted. Nevertheless, many white organizations came together to set up schools for the African-American community. As churches popped up in the African-American community, one of their missions was to start teaching parishioners how to read and write. Later, the plan was to support the building of schools.

George Washington Herring, a man with a Presidential name who was born a slave in Sampson County on June 15, 1856, significantly aided that mission. Receiving some education from his mixed-race parents, Herring had a dream of building a school for Black children.

That school, led by its principal Herring, served students from the surrounding counties along with local students from Sampson County. The school grew to have a Primary, Intermediate, Normal, Industrial, Academic, and Collegiate Department.

Besides teaching English courses, the chief aim of the school, historians said, was to drill students in practical workmanship, carpentering, farming, cooking and sewing; to attend all chapel services; to act with respect and courtesy toward instructors, fellow students, parents, and all fellow citizens; and observe cleanliness and neatness in person, clothing and room. All students were expected and required to take a trade and to work.

The endeavor, led by Herring, was lauded by many, regardless of color.

In an endorsement, R.B. Glenn, North Carolina’s governor from 1905 to 1909, praised Herring and his school’s mission “to give both literacy and industrial training to his race.”

“Supt. Herring is the founder of this school and has been laboring in its interest for many years,” Glenn stated in the message. “Among the best people of Sampson County, he bears a good reputation as an honest, straight-forward man, who is worthy of confidence. Therefore, from what has been told me of him, I take pleasure in commending him and the work in which he is engaged, to all from whom he may seek aid, and believe that if assistance is given him it will be a source of much good to his people.”

The educational institution continued until about 1911 when the State of North Carolina started providing funds for state-supported Negro Schools. Herring was appointed supervisor of Colored Schools for Sampson County, leading progress in teacher hires and support, facility construction and textbooks for students. He was later appointed county farm agent to assist local African-American farmers.

Herring died Nov. 14, 1932, and is buried at Sandhill Cemetery in Clinton.

Now, many locally have strived to ensure his legacy lives on. It is a fitting tribute, as many in Herring’s time even knew.

Said Isham Royal, County Superintendent: “When the history of Sampson County is written, that history will be incomplete without Herring’s name.”