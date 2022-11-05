South River EMC offices will once again be awash in red, white and blue, all in honor of veterans.

The electric cooperative has erected a Field of Honor at both offices as a show of patriotism and to honor the commitment and dedication of member of our military to protect and defend our nation.

“We do not take for granted the freedom we enjoy daily secured through the blood, sweat and tears of our military members,” said VP of Member Services and PR Catherine O’Dell (Army veteran). “We wanted to demonstrate our gratitude and give the community an opportunity to honor and memorialize special veterans.”

The lawn in front of each office will be adorned with 500 flags that measure 3 feet by 5 feet on 10-foot poles. Many of the flags have a special medallion honoring or memorializing a special veteran. Funds raised through sponsorships will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans organization.

The community is encouraged to visit the Fields of Honor at 17494 U.S. 421 S, Dunn or 6491 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.

South River EMC is a locally-owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 46,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.