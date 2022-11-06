Students at The Performing Arts School in Clinton celebrated Costume and Community Week at the studio Oct. 24-27.

Suzi Faircloth Matthews, artistic director of The Performing Arts School, hosted the event and encouraged her students to wear costumes to class and bring a friend to attend the special event. Students also brought items during the week to support the Salemburg Christian Food Bank. The event was a tremendous success, organizers said.

“The children get excited about dressing up and expressing their creativity, and they love bringing friends to the studio to experience a dance, music, or baton class with them,” said Matthews. This event also gives them the opportunity to give something to those in the community who are in need and makes them aware at an early age of the importance of helping others.

The Performing Arts School is celebrating its thirty-first year of operation in Sampson County with a new studio location at 333 Northside Station in Clinton in the Food Lion shopping center. In addition to assisting the Salemburg Christian Food Bank, the studio has been involved in community service for many years, having also supported the Second Harvest Food Bank, Backpack Buddies, U-Care, Relay for Life, Duke University Children’s Hospital, and Baptists on Mission.