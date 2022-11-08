Precincts open for Tuesday’s Election Day

Despite an election that will see no competition for many key seats in Sampson, including Sheriff, Clerk of Court, two county commissioners, along with a state senator, a N.C. House representative and a district attorney, thousands showed to locations across the county to cast early ballots — and still more are expected to hit the polls on Tuesday.

Sampson County voters will have a say in other races, with hotly-contested races for state and federal positions in North Carolina.

Many have already exercised that right. As of last week, well over 4,200 registered voters in Sampson County had already cast a ballot at one of the five one-stop voting locations. Updated numbers for the entirety of the early voting were still pending.

One-stop voting extended from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 in Clinton, Plain View, Roseboro, Newton Grove and Harrells. All 23 precincts across the county will be open today on Election Day.

Crowds are expected to come in droves to the polls, despite the fact that many key county offices are devoid of contested races.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, the five-term Republican sheriff, is set for his sixth term, while Clerk of Court Chris Fann, also a Republican, is positioned for his second term in the Clerk of Court post. Neither had opposition for their respective offices in the primary and similarly are uncontested for the November election.

For the Sampson Board of Commissioners, incumbents Republican Sue Lee, representative for District 3 and the current board chair, and Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr., District 5 representative, had no opposition in their primaries and similarly have no competition for the general election.

Lee was elected to her first term back in 2014, making history as the first female county commissioner in Sampson. She took the chairperson seat at the end of last year, again making history as a female. Godwin was sworn in as District 5 appointee in February 2018 following Albert Kirby’s departure for a judgeship, and won election to the post later that year to keep the seat for the next four years.

District Attorney and Republican incumbent Ernie Lee has no competition in the general election, with no Democrat candidates filing early this year to contest him. Lee earned a victory in May’s primary over challenger Kevin Kiernan, amassing 68.6% of the district vote. North Carolina 5th Prosecutorial District includes Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties.

N.C. Senator Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) joins the bevy of local candidates who have no opposition this election. He has represented District 10, which includes Sampson, Duplin and Johnston, since Jan. 1, 2011. He is seeking his seventh term in office and, this time due to redistricting, it will be for District 9, which now encompasses Sampson.

N.C. House of Representatives District 22 Rep. William Brisson (R-Bladen), whose district includes Sampson, also has no opposition. He is poised to ninth term in the House.

In terms of federal offices, Democrat Cheri Beasley is facing off with Republican Tedd Budd, with challengers Matthew Hoh (Green Party) and Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian) also on the ballot. U.S. House of Representatives District 3 will see Democrat Barbara Gaskins take on Repubican Greg Murphy.

In other state offices, N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3 and Seat 5 are contested. Republican Richard Dietz and Democrat Lucy Inman are vying for Seat 3, while Democrat Sam J Ervin IV and Trey Allen are vying for Seat 5. N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seats 8, 9, 10 and 11 are all up for grabs. Seat 8 is a race between Julee Tate Flood (R) and Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D); Seat 9 is Brad A. Salmon (D) versus Donna Stroud (R); Seat 10 is John M. Tyson (R) versus Gale Murray Adams (D); and Seat 11 is Darren Jackson (D) against Michael J. Starling (R).

In other district offices, N.C. Superior Court Judge District 4 (Seat 2) will see Republican Bob Roupe elected, barring a write-in, as he is unopposed. In N.C. District Court Judge District 4, Democrat Mario White is poised for Seat 1 and Republican Morgan H. Swinson is poised for Seat 2. Neither have opposition.

Henry E. Moore III and Craig Thornton will both retain their Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor posts, as there are no challengers.

To see a sample ballot, where your precinct is located or for other questions about voting, visit the Sampson County Board of Elections website at www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe or call the office at 910-592-5796.