‘Shed’ raises nearly $5K for food bank

The Grateful Shed’s Woodrow Smith is at every event and always ready with their shirts and signature barbecue sauce for purchase.

People were showing up nonstop for the event and by the end, the Grateful Shed raised $4,700 to benefit the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg.

The Grateful Shed was back out serving the people of Sampson County once again with another of its community uplifting events. This time they were in downtown Clinton doing what they could to earn money for the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg.

Where the members of Grateful Shed travel, cooking and good food is to be expected and again this past Friday, that was delivered. The group was at the City Market on Lisbon Street selling both barbecue-themed treats and plates for lunch and dinner.

“It went really well — the people of Sampson County and Clinton always help us out and all the proceeds today are going to the Food Bank,” said Terry Lee from Grateful Shed on Friday.

By the end of the event, which ran from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, they earned a grand total of $4,700.

“It was just amazing; we never would’ve thought it’d go this well. People have just always been so supportive of these outreaches,” Grateful Shed’s Norman McPhail said. “We anticipated a good day, but it exceeded our expectations. We can’t extend our gratitude enough for all the ongoing support we continue to receive.”

To get an idea of just how much food they sold, McPhail said they distribute about $2,400 worth of food a month from the food bank. The total amount they sold from this event was equivalent to two whole months of their routine distributions in just one day.

“We’ve seen a fair increase in the number of folks that come through,” Lee said. “They just need help and we don’t turn anybody away. If they’re hungry, we got food, and they’re gonna leave with food. It’s just been a great day; we had a really good lunch and supper.”

“We just appreciate so much that this community keeps helping us,” he said. “They help us help others, it’s just that simple.”

The Grateful Shed crew isn’t sitting around either as they’re helping out the Veterans Council of Sampson County with their fundraiser. As part of that, they are cooking 300 Boston butts which are currently on sale. The event is set for Nov. 12 and runs 2 to 6 p.m. at the Ford Dealership, located at 213 South East Blvd in Clinton.

“We’re selling 300 and I don’t know where they are on the sale, but even if it sells out we can always get a few more,” McPhail said.

To find out how many are left and to order one McPhail encouraged those interested to contact the Ford Dealership, at 910-592-6056, to get connected with the right person.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.