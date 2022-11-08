102nd celebration held in Warsaw

On Saturday, the 102nd Veterans Day Celebration in Warsaw was held, with the theme ‘102 Years of Pride, Service, Sacrifice When Freedom Isn’t Free.’ The parade lasted close to an hour, and leading up to the parade and afterward, there were food and craft vendors galore to celebrate the day. The observance, hosted by the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce, dates back to the early 1920s when Henry Stevens Jr., a World War I veteran, started the first parade to honor soldiers. The event, the longest-running celebration of veterans in the country, regularly brings in thousands to the Duplin County town, with participants and attendees coming from Duplin, Sampson and surrounding counties.

Saturday’s parade featured more than 100 entries, one of the largest displays of honor for veterans in the area. That exhibition included school bands, JROTC, Sudan Shriner units, along with car clubs, motorcycle groups, church groups, heavy duty equipment, dance troupes, golf and ATV clubs, area queens, commercial and business entries, fire trucks, parachute teams and flyovers.

