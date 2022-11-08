A fatal wreck claimed the life of a 24-year-old Autryville woman Tuesday morning, a fatal collision that closed the eastbound lanes of N.C. 24 and detoured traffic following the deadly collision.

The wreck occurred at 6:33 a.m. on N.C. 24, east of Roseboro.

According to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson, Audry D’Anna Butler, 24, of Carry Bridge Road, Autryville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Patrol authorities said Butler was traveling east on N.C. 24 in the right lane when she reportedly “failed to reduce speed” and struck a commercial motor vehicle, her car coming to rest underneath the vehicle.

The commercial motor vehicle was stopped in the right eastbound lane of N.C. 24 behind a stopped school bus, patrol officials said.

The eastbound lanes of NC 24 were closed due to the investigation and cleanup. The road was detoured by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office during the closure.

The deadly wreck was the second in a matter of a few days in Sampson County.

A single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon claimed the life of Hugh Carroll West, 73, of Dudley Road, Newton Grove. He was killed when the commercial farm truck he was driving ran off U.S. 13, south of Newton Grove, traveled down an embankment and struck several trees.