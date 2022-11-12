How do we count the ways we love and appreciate Good Samaritan friends among us? Perhaps, an old hymn could help us … “Count your blessings — name them one by one — count your many blessings (in a G.S. Friend) and see what God has done”!

Saluting every Good Samaritan in our county, city, towns, and country crossroads seems impossible. However, if each of us pays tribute to Good Samaritans with a text, call, card, or friendly chat to show appreciation for helping people stuck in ditches — we will see goodness and grace grow greater and every day showing love to Jesus and them will be sweeter than the day before.

Saluting a sweet sister in Christ, who never tires of giving and living out loud in humility and happiness as she helps people God puts in her path, resonates joy with endless reasons that show why she is a Good Samaritan sweetheart.

Regina Davis’ passion for giving grew even greater when pandemic shutdowns and sorrows settled in like a monsoon season in Sampson — the place where we live and love to call home. God brought us together with a purpose to help His children in need. And oh, the endless blessings and opportunities He did bring!

Regina works as a nurse on weekends and as a Good Samaritan throughout the week! Her ability to ‘go and do’ with endless energy and love shining through baffles most people who watch in amazement! Family, friends, even strangers are in awe of the trail of blessings she leaves behind in her daily endeavors of serving the Lord with gladness.

Regina’s nieces were students at The Learning Station when schools shut down due to an evil virus that invaded God’s beautiful creation. Katelyn and I embraced the long days with students (7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) with grit and gusto to teach our children, check their work, do Bible drills, learn scripture, take the children on Sonshine visits to sing and share blessing bags, write in their journals daily about Jesus — our Savior, the season of covid, and Good Samaritans among us.

Oh, the blessings we received (and still do today through Tim’s Gift) when Regina Davis became our Good Samaritan in the season when the world seemed to have been turned upside down leaving people stuck in ditches — deep and dark!

Regina’s Good Samaritan ways of helping people during that season continues today.

Throughout 2019, she delivered boxes of food she picked up in a neighboring county to our front door. Our Sonshine Kids volunteered to unload boxes of blessings with anticipation of being chosen to help deliver them to people Monday afternoon. Children were chosen, boxes were loaded, and around the city and county we did go delivering food to the elderly, needy, and people He put in our paths. Regina made it possible for countless people to receive food and

His children to become little Good Samaritans giving in a big way … food and prayer every Monday!

Regina’s generosity for giving and love for living by Jesus’ example continues in every aspect of her passion and purpose filled weekly schedule. She shops wisely and seeks places to find food items and other things people need. When her shiny car appears, we know blessings are coming from a jolly Good Samaritan…so dear! Regina gathers items and brings her army of volunteers together to pack and deliver them to West Virginia, to western North Carolina, and to locals who need to be blessed. She delivers food items to Tim’s Gift that become a part of Blessing Bags we give to people in need. Her love for family shines as she provides care, food, prayers, and most of all love to family, friends, and strangers made family along her highways and byways as she follows Jesus’ command to ‘go and tell’ the good news. And she does!

So, how do we count the ways Regina Sinclair, a hard-working, Bible-believing, Jesus-loving, prayer-warring, God-honoring, Christian-shining, family-supporting, strong woman of faith (and her Good Samaritan army of volunteers) help people stuck in ditches as Good Samaritans shining for Jesus and showing God’s love? It truly is impossible … for the ways she loves and serves keep growing greater and sweeter than the day before

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.