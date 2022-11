Tiny Miss Hobbton court, from left, is: Emerson Thornton, first runner-up and sponsorship ambassador; Tiny Miss Hobbton Norah Cate Sullivan; and Allison Bass, second runner-up.

Petite Miss Hobbton court, from left, is: Ansley McLamb, first runner-up; Petite Miss Hobbton Camilla Santos; and Katelyn Chancy, second runner-up

Little Miss Hobbton Hannah Sullivan.

Junior Miss Hobbton Rosalia Morales.

Miss Hobbton court, from left, is: Katie Britt, 2nd runner-up; Miss Hobbton Lola Warren; and Carlie Wade, first runner-up.