Annual Veterans Day celebration held

The Color Guard of VFW Post 7547 stand at attention as the new flag and anthem for the U.S. Space Force is introduced.

Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce executive director Matt Stone stands proudly with some of the Color Guard during one of his trips to the podium.

1SG (Ret.) William Deaver, president of Sampson County Veterans Council, gives a presentation honoring Prisoners of War and Missing in Action troops who never returned.

The lights were turned completely down as the symbolic table which represents POWs and MIAs was brought out.

While the room wasn’t full to capacity, the sense of American pride and love for its veterans wasn’t diminished.

Hannah Baxter regaled the venue with her singing of ‘America the Beautiful.’ Mary Jo Carr accompanied on the piano.

This was but one table that was filled as guests poured in after the event for refreshments.

Pride and love for United States veterans was on full display Friday as people from across Sampson County congregated at the Sampson Expo Center to enjoy the 24th Annual Veterans Day Celebration.

“I would to thank you for joining us for our 24th Annual Veterans Day Celebration,” Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce executive director Matt Stone said. “It is my privilege to serve as the narrator for this event which pays tribute and honor to both men and women that served, as well as students currently serving, as a member of our United States Armed Forces.”

These were the opening words given to an event that truly paid homage and tribute to the proud service men and women that serve the U.S. Armed Forces.

“For the past 24 years, the Veterans Day Celebration Committee has sponsored this program, which has brought numerous attendees to the Sampson County Expo Center,” Stone’s opening remarks continued. “Just like in prior years, this celebration is as vital today as ever. We are pleased that you’ve joined us today as we pay tribute to the men and women who have served our nation with pride, dignity and honor.”

Those three characteristics were expressed in full and not just by the service members, but by all who participated and attended this celebration.

A strong sense of American pride, dignity and honor could be felt as each person graced the stage for their portion during the program. Nothing could prove it more than the musical selections that were sung by various people from around Sampson County.

Be it Deondra Peterson’s National Anthem, Hannah Baxter’s “America the Beautiful,” “Wendy Bryant’s “God Bless America,” “Amazing Grace” by Dwight Williams, Jr., “Arlington” by Randy Jacobs or “God Bless the USA” by Michael Mozingo — each were worthy of a standing ovation and showed love for Sampson’s veterans.

Even the playing of “Taps” was done by a member within the community, Clinton High’s own Band Director Geoffrey Tart.

Another highlight was from 1SG (Ret.) William Deaver, president of Sampson County Veterans Council. He’d give the Prisoners of War (POW) Presentation, which honored all those lost in times of war. As part of that, a small round table with a single chair was brought out on stage and made the center of attention. It was no ordinary table as it was decorated head-to-toe which symbolic pieces that represented those who never returned home.

“There is a small table that is sitting at the front of the room, a table set for one that symbolizes our thoughts regarding our comrades who are still missing our POWs and MIAs,” Deaver said. “Some of these veterans have been missing in action or prisoners of war from wars that begin for many of us who were youngsters or not yet born.”

“However, all Americans, young and old, should never forget the brave men and women who are still unaccounted for and who are still missing — let us never forget our POWs and MIAs.”

U.S. Army Major (Ret.) Dr. Dennis Royal, a Sampson County native, was the keynote speaker for this year’s event and his speech focused on what it means to be a committed servant.

He spoke of his mentors who came before him and helped shaped his future in the military. His reasoning for wanting to join the military and the level of commitment it took to don a military uniform with honor and pride. Once the oath is made to become a committed servant, he said, the job never stops even after the end of service.

Royal’s offered an uplifting message meant to encourage all to never to give up on the call of a committed servant.

“If we can look up, we can get up and I just encourage you to keep looking up,” he said. “If you want to be a committed servant, you gotta keep looking up. There’s so much going on right now, it’s easy to get discouraged along the way. Just remember things aren’t always what they seem and don’t forget there’s still a God that sits high above who is mindful of us.”

“We still have a job to do so just continue to keep your commitment and continue to serve,” he continued. “Just put your hand to the plow and don’t look back. I know that people in this room are fit to do what they’re called to do. Everybody has a place in this society and everybody has a talent that is useful in this society. So I want to encourage you today to keep the faith.”

“Be committed to serving and I guarantee if you commit yourself to serve, that the Lord will bless you where you’re at,” Royal imparted. “God bless America, the veterans, the current service members and God bless all of you.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.