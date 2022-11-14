A single-vehicle wreck in Sampson County claimed the life of one person, the third death on county roadways in little more than a week.

At 1:44 a.m. Saturday, N.C. Highway Patrol authorities responded to a single-vehicle, single-fatality collision on Timothy Road near Wesley Road, 4.8 miles southeast of Dunn. A 2002 Chevrolet, Z06 Corvette was traveling east on Timothy Road “at a very high rate of speed” when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, ditch, and then a tree, according to reports from Trooper W.L. Silance, relayed to media by Sgt. D.K. Pearson.

After impact, the vehicle spun around and came to rest across the ditch, on its top.

The driver was restrained and was between the age of 20-30 years old. That identity was withheld pending next of kin notification. The name was still not immediately available on Monday.

The passenger was identified as Wesley Taylor Brandies, 24, of Clayton. Brandies was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville for his injuries and was in stable condition. Brandies was also restrained in the vehicle.

The deadly wreck was the third in eight days in Sampson County.

Audry D’Anna Butler, 24, of Carry Bridge Road, Autryville, died Nov. 8 when her car rear-ended a commercial vehicle on N.C. 24. A single-vehicle wreck four days earlier, on Nov. 4 claimed the life of Hugh Carroll West, 73, of Dudley Road, Newton Grove. He was killed when the commercial farm truck he was driving ran off U.S. 13, south of Newton Grove, traveled down an embankment and struck several trees.