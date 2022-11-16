Every day, the business environment presents a set of troubling issues that must be resolved. In such an environment, making the right decisions and finding solutions to problems are always prized skills. When a company lacks personnel with these two capabilities, it will eventually experience money loss, contraction, and even bankruptcy. We live in a world where choices multiply every second. From the goods you are invited to purchase in stores to the more consequential decisions you make in life, you simply cannot avoid choosing one element while rejecting many others. Keeping things moving will often require relying on intuition, common practice, or even your most educated guess, since the equation isn’t always obvious.

In the business environment, there are many lenses between your choices and possible outcomes, but this time they are multiplied and distorted. As a result, big decisions carry big responsibilities for those who make them, unlike small-scale and mundane ones. In a hierarchical system of subordination, it is inevitable that someone will be held accountable for a step taken in a specific direction. It is easier to make a decision if there is something called a precedent. Unless a new tradition is identified, a tradition should be maintained when something similar was handled in a particular way and everything turned out well. Guidelines should be developed to convince those who make decisions that they are not simply following a permanent streak of luck. be a priority for management.

All human activities, whether simple or complex, will eventually encounter some sort of problem. Of course, the more elaborate the procedure is and the more cutting-edge its results need to be, the more complicated the problems. There is a need to work on the question of why they appear, but more on how to solve them and keep things moving forward. It’s always a wise idea to look for the source of a problem after it’s been solved. Finding the cause of the problem can lead to the conclusion that something or someone needs to be changed. It’s very helpful to understand that a problem can be reduced to its true structure if viewed from different perspectives. As a result of this expanded perspective, every problem has multiple levels, layers, and directions. Although a problem has many faces and can be seen from many directions, the revealed structure serves to remind us that superficiality can lead to misinterpretation and hijack the decision-making process. Analyzing the newly revealed structure is mandatory before rushing in to find an answer and can lead to shortcuts or adopting known approaches.

Of course, it is imperative to try and leave aside the traditional vertical thinking approach to finding an answer. Going sideways, driving the thinking process on a secondary path, and even jumping some steps can sometimes produce an unexpected breakthrough at a speed no traditional, step-by-step method is capable of. There is no such thing as a foolproof method for finding the solution to a problem. There is no doubt that decision-making and problem-solving often go hand in hand, since finding answers is sometimes conditioned by committing to a certain methodology and selecting certain parameters as unchangeable. The separation of the two concepts and, more importantly, the employees that deal with these concepts, can have significant effects in terms of reducing the time spent at the bottleneck. It is important to keep in mind that the activities prompted by either of these ideas will frequently demand additional time and a change in procedure.

When a man’s ways please the Lord, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him. — Proverbs 16:7.