Enviva’s Sampson Plant Manager George Handler speaks with students from Wayne Community College who are majoring in Industrial Technology and Mechatronics Engineering Technology. Enviva officials offered thanks to Wayne Community College’s Kristie Sauls, Todd King, Eddie Carter and Bobby McArthur for their hospitality. ‘Workforce development within the local communities in which we operate continues to be one of the Enviva’s top priorities,’ the company stated.

Sampson Plant Manager George Handler continued Enviva’s emphasis on recruiting the next generation of associates to the sustainable wood pellet producer Enviva with two recent visits to area community colleges. Handler starts with a general description of what Enviva is all about and transitions into what roles are available to students upon graduation at the Sampson facility. Handler believes this is the best way to recruit the ideal candidates to Enviva. Here, Handler speaks with students at Sampson Community College. These students currently are enrolled in Welding, Electrical Systems, HVAC, and Industrial Systems programs at Sampson Community College. Enviva officials offered thanks to SCC instructors Jake Miller, Jacob Gregory and Sammy Evans for hosting Enviva’s visit.

